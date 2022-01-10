U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

JLL bolsters global consulting teams for future of work and sustainability

·4 min read
In this article:
Mark Holmstrom and Greg Bolino join JLL to enhance the firm's capabilities in these strategic areas

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today the appointment of Mark Holmstrom to the role of Head of Global Consulting, JLL Work Dynamics and Greg Bolino as the Global Head of Sustainability Strategy & Asset Consulting. As the world of work continues to undergo a significant transformation, accelerated by the global pandemic, shaping the future of work, the workplace and the worker has never been more critical. At the same time, the imperative to have tangible sustainability plans continues to grow as ambitious carbon goals are set against the backdrop of the disruptive energy transition and the transformation of the transportation sector. Holmstrom and Bolino join at an important inflection point in both these markets as JLL's investor and occupier clients seek help as they navigate the realities of the rapidly changing business landscape.

JLL's Work Dynamics consulting practice focuses on solving the challenges standing in the way of clients' growth objectives and managing a hybrid workforce and workplace. Holmstrom's appointment demonstrates the firm's commitment to transformative workplace innovation and prominence in the industry. Previously the founder and CEO of Intelliscopes, a medical technology artificial intelligence company, Holmstrom joins the firm with over 20 years of business, technology and workplace consulting experience.

"Mark's extensive experience in technology, real estate, human-centric design and helping clients across industries navigate change management will strengthen JLL's global consulting platform," said Cynthia Kantor, Chief Client & Growth Officer, JLL Work Dynamics. "His unique perspective and experience will help us continue to provide best-in-class service to our clients, especially in these complex and uncertain times."

Even as companies and governments set ambitious sustainability goals, the built environment along with energy and transportation infrastructure represents a critical opportunity. The built environment alone accounts for nearly 40 percent of carbon emissions globally. JLL has set its own ambitious sustainability commitments and is providing tools and consulting to help its clients reach their own net-zero emissions targets.

"Greg and his team will work across our investor and occupier clients to help shape and execute their sustainability strategies and roadmaps," noted Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services and ESG for JLL. "As we leverage and grow our capabilities across the world, all of JLL's business lines will benefit from utilising Greg and his team of consulting experts. Greg brings 35 years of consulting and management experience to JLL and will be an asset to our clients as they strive to reach their sustainability targets."

Holmstrom's previous roles include Principal for Deloitte Consulting's Global Future of Work Practice and founding partner of Infosys Consulting. He holds a Master of Management degree in Finance, Marketing and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. degree at the University of Utah. Holmstrom will be based in San Francisco.

For 17 years, Bolino served as Managing Director at Accenture, leading the Utilities Strategy practice in North America, and the UK & Ireland. He has advised executives across multiple industries including utilities, energy, telecommunications, and retail. He has an MBA from the Ross School at the University of Michigan and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Bolino joins the firm at its global headquarters in Chicago.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

JLL Contact: Jesse Tron
Phone: +1 914 424 0299
Email: Jesse.Tron@am.jll.com

Mark Holmstrom, Head of Global Consulting, JLL Work Dynamics
Greg Bolino, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy &amp; Asset Consulting, JLL
(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-bolsters-global-consulting-teams-for-future-of-work-and-sustainability-301456817.html

SOURCE JLL

