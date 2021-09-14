U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

JLL to Host Leadership Webcast Featuring Greg O'Brien, CEO, Markets

2 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) today announced it will host a webcast for investors and analysts featuring a conversation with Greg O'Brien, CEO, Markets, on Thursday, September 29 from 10 - 11 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast program will consist of a brief business overview followed by a live Q&A session.

O'Brien is a member of Global Executive Board with responsibility for strategic leadership and oversight of all regional and local market operations including the Leasing, Property and Asset Management, Consulting and Project & Development Services businesses.

O'Brien joined JLL in 2008 during the acquisition of The Staubach Company, where he was CEO. He was named CEO, Americas in 2014 and assumed his current role in January 2021. Based in Washington D.C., he works closely with JLL's clients and teams in cities around world.

The link to register for the webcast can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call.

The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 450 5948
Email: Gayle.Kantro@am.jll.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-to-host-leadership-webcast-featuring-greg-obrien-ceo-markets-301376277.html

SOURCE JLL-IR

