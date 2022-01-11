U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.66
    +22.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,139.50
    +70.63 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,093.06
    +150.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.61
    +11.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +3.08 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +18.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.33 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0180 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4590
    +0.2510 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,559.38
    +1,329.10 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.19
    +16.77 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires South Louisville Distribution Center

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $5.9 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the acquisition of South Louisville Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot, newly constructed Class A industrial property strategically located in the Bullitt County industrial submarket, one of Louisville's top locations for industrial properties. The purchase price was $39.5 million.

JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)
JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

The property is fully leased for seven years to Rivian, an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company which recently completed a successful initial public offering. The lease includes annual rent increases of 2.75 percent.

"South Louisville Distribution Center is an excellent fit within our geographically diversified industrial portfolio given its location near irreplaceable transportation infrastructure, state-of-the-art construction and the positive dynamics of Louisville's industrial market," said Allan Swaringen, JLL Income Property Trust President and CEO. "The Bullitt County submarket has also been a recent benefactor of supply constraints in the closer-in airport industrial submarket, with limited big-box vacancy, which should continue to create strong demand for industrial space there. We have high conviction in the overall warehouse property sector and its ability to create stable, long-term cashflow, which is why we continue to view it as an overweight allocation for our portfolio."

JLL Income Property Trust's aggregate industrial allocation is now over $1.7 billion of warehouse holdings in 54 properties across 13 key markets, representing the second largest property type allocation in the portfolio.

Completed in August 2021, the property includes Class A features such as cross docking, 36-foot clear heights and LED lighting.

According to LaSalle Research & Strategy, Louisville is an overweight market whose merit is driven by an above average return outlook, lower volatility and strong rent growth expectations. Louisville's central location at the confluence of major Interstate highways including I-64, I-65, and I-71, reinforcing JLL Income Property Trust's research-led industrial strategy focused on acquiring properties with primary access to critical hubs of distribution and transportation infrastructure. The property is a short drive from major distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub) and Louisville International Airport. The Louisville industrial market's vacancy rate is just 3.7 percent, below the 4 percent national average vacancy for industrial.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $76 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q3 2021. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Scott Sutton
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone: +1 224 343 5538
Email: scott.sutton@lasalle.com

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email: JLLIPT@DLPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-acquires-south-louisville-distribution-center-301458534.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

Recommended Stories

  • MOHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF A MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING IN CHICAGO (NAPERVILLE), ILLINOIS

    Mohawk Asset Management Corp. ("Mohawk"), a Toronto-based alternative asset management firm specializing in healthcare real estate, announced today the formation of Mohawk Chicago (DuPage County) Opportunity Partners (III) LP and its purchase of a medical office building in Naperville, Illinois.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • ClearBridge Investments: “We Continue to View Alibaba (BABA) as a Durable Business”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • Rivian stock falls following COO departure

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Rivian stock is dropping following the news that its chief operating officer is retiring from the company.