U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,695.85
    -30.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,328.91
    +38.59 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,971.31
    -217.08 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,178.30
    +2.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -0.0050 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    -0.5260 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,900.40
    -844.66 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.15
    -18.42 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Suburban Chicago Distribution Center

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $5.9 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the acquisition of Elgin Distribution Center, a Class A, two-building industrial property totaling 407,000 square feet and located in the northwest Chicago suburb of Elgin, Illinois. The purchase price was approximately $47 million.

JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)
JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

"The Elgin Distribution Center fits squarely within our industrial investment thesis as a well-located, newly constructed property with strong tenant profiles," said Allan Swaringen, JLL Income Property Trust President and CEO. "The Elgin warehouse submarket stands out for its access to a robust labor pool and close proximity to Chicago, along with O'Hare International Airport, which we believe will drive long-term value for these properties. Industrial remains an overweight target for our portfolio given our belief that it will provide strong, long-term cashflow to our diverse portfolio. Our aggregate industrial allocation is now over $1.7 billion, or approximately 30 percent of our $5.9 billion portfolio, and includes 54 properties across 13 key markets."

Recently constructed in 2020, the properties are built to state-of-the-art design specifications. The larger building, which totals over 326,000 square feet, is cross-docked with 33-foot clear heights. The smaller building, which totals more than 80,000 square feet is rear docked and has 29-foot clear heights and includes a front-office. The properties are 100 percent leased with a weighted average lease term of approximately 10 years.

According to LaSalle Research & Strategy, the Chicago metro is the country's second largest industrial market, with 1.2 billion square feet of industrial space. Chicago's central location, proximity to irreplaceable transportation infrastructure and access to a large population make it a critical hub for national distributors. Over the four quarters ending in Q1 2021, Chicago's industrial market experienced 18.5 million square feet of net absorption and a steady decline in vacancy rates. Chicago also has the highest going-in yields of any gateway industrial market in the U.S. The Elgin Distribution center also benefits from access to a growing population and large labor pool, as well as excellent access to major transportation nodes including Interstate 90, Route 31, Randall Road and Route 47.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages over $76 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q3 2021. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Scott Sutton
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone: +1 224 343 5538
Email: scott.sutton@lasalle.com

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email: JLLIPT@DLPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-acquires-suburban-chicago-distribution-center-301460690.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Enviva Releases Its Second Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic backdrop, Enviva made important progress on core commitments supporting people and forests and combatting climate change

  • Three Dodge Chargers Are Pulled From Barn Find

    These cars have been through it all together and after decades of sitting, they might just be ready to touch rubber to the road once more!

  • Student loan giant paying $1.85B to settle claims of predatory practices

    Navient, one of the nation's largest student loan services, reached a $1.85 billion settlement with a coalition of 39 state attorneys general to resolve allegations of predatory student loan servicing practices.Driving the news: "Today’s settlement corrects Navient’s past behavior, provides much needed relief to Pennsylvania borrowers, and puts in place safeguards to ensure this company never preys on student loan borrowers again," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.S

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell more than 10% at the open on Thursday after the space tourism start-up announced plans to raise up to $500 million in new debt. Virgin Galactic made history last summer when it launched founder Richard Branson into space, but the news has been mostly bad for investors in the months since. A combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has caused the stock to lose nearly 75% of its value in the last six months, and Virgin Galactic now does not expect to commence regularly scheduled tourist flights until late 2022 at the earliest.

  • Why Virgin Galactic stock is sliding 15% today

    Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock slid 16% on Thursday after announcing a $425 million convertible bond offering.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Ford tops $100 billion in market value

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Ford Motor Company stock is up by 3% and has focused on a more electrified future.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • Better Buy: Tesla or Equal Parts of Lucid, Rivian, Nio, and Ford?

    Despite the Nasdaq Composite being negative for the year, share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have already gained over 17% each as investors cheer EV investments and accelerated production goals. Investors looking to take a slice out of the EV pie may consider going with an industry leader like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), or taking more of a basket approach with several EV stocks such as Lucid, Ford, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.