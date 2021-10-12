U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.15
    -18.04 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,325.49
    -170.57 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,445.57
    -40.63 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.79
    +14.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.80
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1537
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,615.50
    -2,024.14 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.02
    -15.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Two Life Sciences Properties in Durham, North Carolina

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $5.1 billion in portfolio assets today announced the acquisitions of 5 & 47 National Way, two life sciences properties located in Durham, North Carolina. The properties total approximately 375,000 square feet and are each 100 percent leased to life science tenants. The purchase price was approximately $67 million.

JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)
JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

"Healthcare-focused properties, including life sciences, continue to be an area of focus for us as we look to capture the property type's nearly unparalleled leasing demand and long-term value," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "Limited new supply, exceptionally strong occupancy along with significant barriers to entry due to higher construction and tenant improvement costs made 5 & 47 National Way attractive investments. The tenants have also shown their commitment by investing, approximately, a combined $180 million in property upgrades to create world-class laboratory facilities. We're pleased to add these properties to our growing healthcare-oriented portfolio."

Both properties were newly constructed in 2020 and include above-standard improvements by both tenants including lab, clean and cold rooms, specialized sanitation stations, and specialized water and power upgrades.

The properties are located adjacent to Research Triangle Park, the largest dedicated scientific research park in the U.S. and one of the primary economic drivers in the Raleigh-Durham area. LaSalle Research & Strategy ranks Raleigh as an "overweight" market for life science properties given projected annual rent growth of 4.7 percent through 2024. Vacancy in the nearby Interstate-40/Research Triangle Park submarket is just 2.3 percent and limited new supply has contributed to accelerated rent growth. The weighted average lease term on the two properties is more than 14 years.

This acquisition increases JLL Income Property Trust's healthcare allocation to eight properties totaling more than 910,000 square feet, valued at nearly $350 million and representing approximately 7 percent of its overall portfolio. JLL Income Property Trust earlier this year purchased 170 Park Avenue, a premier life sciences property in Florham Park, New Jersey and recently acquired 9101 Stony Point Drive, one of Virginia's top medical office properties.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and grocery-anchored retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $73 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q2 2021. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Scott Sutton
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone: +1 224 343 5538
Email: scott.sutton@lasalle.com

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email: JLLIPT@DLPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-acquires-two-life-sciences-properties-in-durham-north-carolina-301398416.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ): Investors should keep an eye on Institutional Ownership

    Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have gained as much as 20% in October following a series of analyst upgrades and recommendations. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage with a $25 price target, saying the company is “a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services.” In September, Jeffries and Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with price targets of $25 and $28 respectively.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Buy SoFi Stock Because $25 Is Around the Corner, Says Morgan Stanley

    The hardest part of consumer finance, according to Morgan Stanley’s Betsy Graseck, is lending. Outlining the bullish case for SoFi Technologies (SOFI), the company being a specialist in this specific segment is a major differentiator. “SoFi is unique,” says Graseck. “It is a challenger consumer finance company that is leading with lending; specifically refinancing a high yield student loan into a lower rate.” Lending is particularly difficult as it requires understanding of credit and demands a

  • Why Shares of Tiptree Are Soaring Today

    Shares of specialty insurance and investment management company Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) had jumped more than 26% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT after the company announced a strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus. A growth investment private equity firm, Warburg Pincus plans to inject $200 million into one of Tiptree's subsidiaries, The Fortegra Group, a specialty insurance company in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

    Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time frame each has in mind. For example, consider Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock has more than doubled since it went public in 2019, handily beating the market.