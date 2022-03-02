U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

JLL Income Property Trust Announces Q4 2021 and Full-Year Earnings Call

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $5.9 billion in portfolio assets and 120 properties, will hold a public earnings call on Wednesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CT to review fourth quarter and full-year operating and financial results. Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust, and Gregg Falk, Chief Financial Officer, will present an overview of recent economic events that directly influence the business of the portfolio and commercial real estate markets, along with a detailed review of the financial performance and more noteworthy accomplishments of the quarter.

JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)
JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM CT
Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-888-506-0062
*Participant Access Code: 307119
Dial-in Number (International): 1-973-528-0011
Replay Number (Toll Free): 1-877-481-4010
Replay Number (International): 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 44209

The teleconference replay will be available until March 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM CT. The audio replay will be posted to the SEC Filings section of the JLL Income Property Trust website at www.jllipt.com within 24 hours of the call.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

*Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $76 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2021. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:
Scott Sutton
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone: +1 224 343 5538
Email: scott.sutton@lasalle.com

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email: JLLIPT@DLPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-announces-q4-2021-and-full-year-earnings-call-301493890.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

