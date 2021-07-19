U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,260.47
    -66.69 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.38
    -747.47 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,269.92
    -157.32 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.77
    -28.47 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -4.36 (-6.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.48 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1920
    -0.1080 (-8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0090 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4610
    -0.6050 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,762.91
    -587.51 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.85
    -23.18 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,847.98
    -160.11 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

JLL, Khosla lead Jones’ $12.5M Series A for real estate vendor compliance

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Commercial real estate tenants and property managers have to abide by strict liability rules that any vendor entering the property must have insurance certificates and meet other requirements. The approval process for this currently can take days and is still largely done on paper.

Enter Jones. The New York-based commercial real estate startup is curating a marketplace of pre-approved vendors for tenants and property managers to find and hire the people they need in a compliant way.

To continue advancing its network, the company announced Monday it raised $12.5 million in Series A funding led by JLL Spark and Khosla Ventures that also included strategic investors Camber Creek, Rudin Management, DivcoWest and Sage Realty. This new investment brings Jones’ total raised to $20 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Jones, founded in 2017, also manages certifications and approvals, moving the whole process online. Its technology can process an insurance certificate in less than an hour and reduce the overall vendor approval time to 2.5 days — from 12 days — with 99.9% accuracy, co-founder and CEO Omri Stern told TechCrunch.

The accuracy portion is key. With much of the work being done by hand, current accuracy is at about 30%, he added. In addition, the certifications are lengthy, and it is typically up to property managers to parse through the insurance documents to identify what is missing rather than spending time with tenants.

“In the consumer world, a homeowner expects to go on a marketplace and find a service and hire them,” Stern said. “Office managers and tenants can’t get their preferred vendors through the approval process, so we want to provide a similar digital experience that they can consume and use in real estate.”

He says Jones’ differentiator from competitors is that all of the stakeholders are in place: a group of high-profile real estate customers, including Lincoln Property Co., Prologis, DivcoWest, Rudin Management, Sage Realty and JLL.

Yishai Lerner, co-CEO of JLL Spark, agrees, telling TechCrunch that commercial real estate is one of the largest and last asset classes that is undergoing a technology transformation, similar to what fintech was 20 years ago.

He estimates the U.S. market to be $16 trillion, of which technology could unlock a lot of the value. That opportunity was one of the drivers for JLL to create JLL Spark, where Jones is one of the first investments.

Though Lerner spent time with property management teams on the ground, he became up close and personal with the problem when his wife, while moving offices, found out her vendors were not allowed in the building because they didn’t have the right insurance.

“We learned that property managers spend half of their time just working to verify the compliance of vendors coming into their building,” Lerner said. “We wondered why there wasn’t technology for this. Jones was doing construction at the time, and we brought them into commercial real estate because they had an example of how technology could solve the problem.”

Meanwhile, the Series A comes at a time when Stern is seeing Jones’s SaaS tool take off in the past 10 months. He would not get specific with growth metrics, but did say that what is driving growth is “competing against the status quo” as companies are searching for and adapting workflow solutions.

The company intends to use the new funds on product development in both quicker and easier approvals and bringing on new vendors. Jones already works with tens of thousands of vendors. It will also focus on integration, offering an API that could be used in other industry verticals where compliance is necessary.

Stern would also like to continue building the team. Having brought in real estate experts, he is now also looking for people with backgrounds in fintech, cybersecurity and insurtech to bring in additional perspectives.

“We are building an incredible company with the opportunity to be the next big digital marketplace,” he added.

9 top real estate and proptech investors: Cities and offices still have a future

 

