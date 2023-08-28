JLL to Lead Leasing for Medical Office Complex at National Harbor

Medical Pavilion II. Photo: Trammell Crow Company

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company and ReThink Capital Partners has enlisted JLL (JLL) to lease its medical office space at Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Located at 201 and 251 National Harbor Boulevard, the properties total 190,000 square feet, with 75,000 square feet currently available for lease.

The joint venture developed both properties in 2021. The two pavilions are anchored by the University of Maryland Medical System and Adventist HealthCare.

“The strategy for leasing the building involves targeting medical practices that are currently underserved in Prince George’s County,” Andrew Thau, vice president of JLL and co-lead of the mid-Atlantic health care investor services practice group, told Commercial Observer. “The targeted groups include radiologists, psychiatrists, rheumatologists, imaging specialists and physical therapists.”

In addition to Thau, JLL’s Conn Curry and Matthew Coursen will be part of the leasing and marketing team for the medical office space.

Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia both have strict regulations around developing and acquiring health care assets, so there isn’t any real presence of ambulatory surgical centers, Coursen said. In both areas, to add such a center, one must obtain a certificate of need from the State Health Planning and Development Agency in D.C., or a regulatory body in Virginia, that demonstrates a public need for the new health service, facility or expenditure.

The application is often a difficult process, Coursen said. Therefore, these medical buildings can fill the void by providing the necessary ambulatory surgical center presence.

“A doctor would choose to open an office in National Harbor, Maryland, due to its convenient location, patient population, proximity to major hospital facilities, and the 160 stores and 40 restaurants surrounding the building,” Thau said. “Additionally, National Harbor’s growing community and commercial development offer a unique opportunity for a medical practice to be surrounded by a true live-work-play community.”

