U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.52
    -44.08 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.19
    -194.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,411.73
    -207.91 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.87
    -37.22 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.45
    +3.21 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    +19.60 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8340
    -1.0320 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,174.53
    -504.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.46
    -0.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

JLL Names Scott Einberger Investor Relations Officer

·2 min read

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the promotion of Scott Einberger to the firm's Investor Relations Officer effective April 1. Reporting to CFO Karen Brennan, he will be responsible for communicating JLL's strategic priorities and interacting with shareholders and the broader financial community. Einberger succeeds Chris Stent, who is transitioning to a part-time advisory role.

Einberger joined JLL in September 2021 as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, with extensive finance leadership experience including his most recent role as Director of Investor Relations at US Foods (NYSE: USFD). He previously held a number of increasingly senior positions across controllership and corporate finance in his 17 years at that company and four years in prior roles.

"With his experience at JLL and other companies, Scott is in a great position to expand the investor relations program Chris has built," said Brennan. "I look forward to working with Scott as we begin to report our financial results under our new business segments and further enhance our relationships with shareholders and analysts."

Einberger has an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor's degree in Finance and Business Management from the University of Colorado Boulder. He is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

"I welcome the opportunity to lead JLL's investor relations program and value the expertise and advice that Chris will continue to provide," said Einberger. "JLL is a world class organization with a strong commitment to corporate values and sustainability. I look forward to interacting with our shareholders as we shape the future of real estate for a better world."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://www.facebook.com/jll
https://twitter.com/jll
https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak
Phone: +1 312 228 3950
Email: jessica.wozniak@am.jll.com

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)
(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-names-scott-einberger-investor-relations-officer-301514121.html

SOURCE JLL-IR

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) look like they're about to break their winning streak as shares are down 6.1% at 1:22 p.m. ET. Of course, it looked that way yesterday, too, as the stock had stumbled out of the gate and trading in its shares were halted by the New York Stock Exchange after it triggered a circuit breaker. Once trading resumed, AMC's stock quickly reversed course and it ended the day $0.11 per share higher.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Market is ‘underestimating some of the risks,’ strategist says

    Advisors Capital Management Partner and Portfolio Manager JoAnne Feeney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market risks and geopolitical uncertainty as well as defense and homebuilder stock picks.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Crypto: 84% of institutional investors see digital assets going mainstream

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova reports that a majority of hedge fund investors and professional portfolio managers now see cryptocurrencies as legitimate assets.

  • 5 Charts That Show Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Is a No-Brainer Buy

    Are you looking for a safe investment that you can just buy and forget? One stock that will definitely tick off many check marks for you is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The healthcare giant is worth close to $160 billion, has a proven track record, pays a high dividend, and continues to find ways to grow.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.