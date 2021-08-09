U.S. markets closed

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today that Christian Ulbrich, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.jll.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://www.facebook.com/jll
https://twitter.com/jll
https://www.instagram.com/jll

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-to-speak-at-ubs-financial-services-virtual-conference-301351472.html

SOURCE JLL-IR

