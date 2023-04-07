JLT GROUP: Embrace New Financial Technology to Create a Safe and Reliable Foreign Exchange Trading Environment

JLT GROUP:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, due to the thunder of European and American banks, the international financial market sentiment has been very fragile, and investors are worried and anxious about the current financial market derivatives investment. How to obtain stable and high-return investment in the current "turbulent" financial market has become a question for investors to ponder. As a world-renowned foreign exchange futures trading service provider, JLT GROUP has become one of the world’s most authoritative financial online trading brokers with its safe and stable trading environment and high-quality service advantages, and is deeply favored by many investors.

Rich investment products to meet diverse needs

The JLT GROUP platform has a wealth of investment products, including stocks, foreign exchange, gold, silver, financial futures, and global futures contract brokerage and trading. The platform has been deeply involved in financial derivatives trading and has been operating steadily for many years. It has been committed to providing stable and high-quality online trading services for global professional investors, as well as providing exchange rate risk hedging and liquidity docking services. So far, JLT GROUP has expanded its business scope to Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Europe and the United States.

Advanced technical support and a pleasant trading experience

JLT GROUP adheres to the spirit of innovation and continuously introduces and develops advanced trading technology. The trading platform supports multi-terminal access and can conduct transactions anytime and anywhere through computers, mobile phones, and tablet devices. Real-time market data, high-speed order placement response, and a stable trading environment allow customers to enjoy a pleasant investment experience.

Strict risk control to ensure fund safety

There are risks in investment, which has always been the same principle. In foreign exchange transactions, security is crucial.". Its risks can be divided into two categories: trading strategy risks and capital security risks. Transaction strategy risks can be avoided through continuous knowledge learning and technology upgrading, but fund security risks must be effectively guaranteed through technical channels and third-party bank custody. Through strategic cooperation with the world's top IT security service provider, COMODO of the United States, JLT GROUP provides full site protection to ensure the security of customer information and capital accounts, with a risk compensation of up to $2 million!

Story continues

High-quality customer service and thoughtful companionship throughout the process

JLT GROUP always puts customer needs first. The company has a professional customer service team, providing each customer with a dedicated account manager, providing real-time one-on-one guidance services, providing 7x24 hours of investment information and problem handling, making investment more secure.

Throughout the global financial market landscape, onlinefinancial trading platforms play an important role in connecting customers and the financial market. Professional trading platforms can provide customers with a safe environment and ensure smooth trading. In the future, JLT GROUP will continue to providea high-quality trading environment and customer service for traders, assist in the construction of high-quality service work in the industry, and promote the better development of the financial investment industry.

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





CONTACT: Lin Son JLT GROUP service at jltforex.com



