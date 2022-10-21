JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–September 2022

JLT Mobile Computers AB

Växjö, Sweden, 21 October 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-September 2022 today.



Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 112.5 (117.9)

Net sales MSEK 126.0 (99.0)

Operating profit MSEK 5.1 (7.9)

Profit after taxes MSEK 3.8 (6.6)

Comments in brief



Turnover for the quarter ends at MSEK 36 (33) and thus amounts to MSEK 126 in total this year. A growth of 27% compared to the first three quarters of 2021.

The gross margin in the quarter ended at 41% (43), negatively affected by increased costs due to the component shortage. To compensate this, prices for new business have been raised. A large part of the quarter's invoicing and the next quarter's estimated invoicing were booked before the price increases, which is why these are expected to take effect next year.

The value of prepaid service agreements has in one year increased from MSEK 14 to MSEK 24, which will result in future income during the contract period. More than half of all computers delivered this year were sold with service contracts, a record and in line with the long-term growth strategy of complementing the product range with value-adding services.

Order intake for the quarter ended at MSEK 27. This is after an adjustment for a deal taken before the quarter where the delivery cannot be completed due to a constituent component no longer being available, alternative solutions are being discussed with the customer. In accordance with the precautionary principle, the entire deal has been excluded from the quarter's reported incoming orders and outgoing order backlog. The total value of orders booked during the quarter is on par with the previous year.

JLT Software Solutions is now entering the final phase of completing the first version of our commercial software. The release is planned to take place during the year.

A new Sales Director with more than 20 years of relevant experience and a background in IT, sales and marketing has been recruited to JLT France.

Story continues

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 pm CET, August 11, 2022.

Reader Enquiries JLT Mobile Computers Group Per Holmberg, CEO George Oguz, CFO Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 73 410 7971 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com george.oguz@jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com Press Contact Certified Adviser PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachment



