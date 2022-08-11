U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

JLT Mobile Computers publishes interim report for January-June 2022

JLT Mobile Computers AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • JLT.ST
JLT Mobile Computers AB
JLT Mobile Computers AB

Växjö, Sweden, 11 August 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-June 2022 today.

JLT has continued strong order intake during the quarter, which ended at MSEK 45 (55), a decrease compared to the record-high second quarter of 2021, but an increase of 3% seen for the entire first half of the year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Turnover for the quarter increased by 18% compared to the previous year. JLT thus maintains a good invoicing level despite the ongoing component shortage, this by allowing customer engagements and deliveries to have the highest priority, which however leads to extra costs in the logistics chain that negatively affect the gross margin. In addition, some larger deals with a lower gross margin have been delivered and invoiced during the quarter. Overall, the gross margin for the quarter has decreased to 39%, to be compared with 42% for the same period last year.

After many of the Corona related restrictions have been released, market activities have increased and since the turn of the year JLT has participated in several large trade fairs and is now processing new customer prospects and business opportunities from them.

The investment in software solutions and increased service content continues and the first products are expected to be launched in the second half of the year as planned. The start-up of the newly established company JLT France is also progressing with revenues as expected.

Summary of key figures

  • Order intake MSEK 85.2 (83.1)

  • Net sales MSEK 89.9 (65.7)

  • Operating profit MSEK 3.5 (5.5)

  • Profit after taxes MSEK 2.6 (4.6)

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 pm CET on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Reader Enquiries JLT Mobile Computers Group

 

 

Per Holmberg, CEO

George Oguz, CFO

 

 

Tel.: +46 70 361 3934

Tel.: +46 73 410 7971

 

 

per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com

george.oguz@jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press Contact

Certified Adviser

 

 

PRismaPR

Eminova Fondkommission AB

 

 

Monika Cunnington

Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10

 

 

Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148

adviser@eminova.se

 

 

monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com

www.eminova.se

 

 

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

Attachment


