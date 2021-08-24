U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

JLT Mobile Computers receives order worth just over SEK 11M from American customer in the transportation segment

Växjö, Sweden, August 24, 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that it’s US subsidiary, after a long time of collaboration and tough competition, has been awarded a significant order from one of North America’s largest companies within the transportation segment. The customer placed its first order in the second quarter of the year and has now issued a follow-on order worth just over SEK 11M. The order includes JLT’s latest generation JLT6012™ vehicle-mount computer, with a multi-year service agreement. Since 2016, previous generations of JLT’s products have been used by the satisfied customer. This consecutive order is a confirmation of continuous good demand and adoption of JLT’s latest products. Deliveries are planned for this year.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services, and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. More financial information is available on the JLT Investor Relations site www.jltmobile.com/investor-relations.

Reader Enquiries

Press Contact

JLT Mobile Computers Group

JLT Mobile Computers USA

PRismaPR

Per Holmberg, CEO

Eric Miller, CEO

Monika Cunnington

Tel.: +46 70 361 3934

Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215

Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148

per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com

eric.miller@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com

monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6 pm CET on August 24, 2021.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachment


