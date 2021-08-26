U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.51
    -19.68 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,262.07
    -143.43 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.16
    -72.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.28
    -21.99 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    -0.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,870.65
    -2,015.95 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.50
    -27.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

JNCCN Study Reveals Neuroendocrine Tumor Mortality Patterns to Inform Treatment Decisions

·4 min read

Population–based cohort study from Canada is first to describe patterns of mortality, both cancer-related and otherwise, for people with different types of NETs.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among all patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), the risk of dying of cancer was higher than that of dying of other causes, but mortality varies by primary tumor site, according to a new study published in the August 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. It is the first population-based cohort study to describe factors associated with cancer-specific death after a NET diagnosis.

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.
NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

"Neuroendocrine tumors are very unique in that they are often slow growing indolent cancers. They have very heterogenous behaviors. While some metastatic tumors can threaten patients' survival, other localized tumors do not. Therefore, it was important to understand cause of death and the exact burden of cancer on mortality in different sub-groups of patients with NETs," said lead author Julie Hallet, MD, MSc, University of Toronto.

"Our results show that some patients with non-metastatic NETs are more likely to die of other causes than NET. This is crucial to inform patients and make decisions regarding treatment. It is important to make sure that treatment does not present a higher risk than the NET itself. For example, small pancreas, stomach or rectal NETs can be safely monitored."

The retrospective study of 8,607 patients whose health data were stored at ICES, the not-for-profit research institute in Toronto, Canada, found that the highest risks of cancer-specific death occurred in patients with bronchopulmonary and pancreatic NETs. For non-metastatic gastric, small intestine, colonic, and rectal NETs, the risk of non-cancer death exceeded that of cancer-specific deaths. Advancing age, higher material deprivation, and metastases were associated with higher hazard ratios of cancer-specific mortality; while being female and having a higher comorbidity burden were associated with a higher proportion of cancer-unrelated death, according to the researchers.

"This article sheds an important light on the complex issue of predicting long term survival and the factors associated with it in NETs," said Whitney S. Goldner, MD, Professor in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center; and Vice-Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Neuroendocrine Tumors.

"NETs are a very heterogeneous group of malignancies, so they require individualized treatment recommendations for each primary tumor site. It is insightful to learn about the different patterns of both cancer and non-cancer specific mortality specific to primary tumor site as well as other contributing factors. This article will be helpful to inform future guidelines regarding monitoring and treatment of different NETs and enable providers to provide NET site-specific counseling."

Researchers also noted that examination of factors associated with cancer-specific and non cancer-related death showed that efforts to address cancer-specific death in NETs "should include special considerations for older adults and socioeconomically deprived patients to ensure they can access and receive care during their cancer journey."

The study appears in the August issue of JNCCN. This issue of the journal also includes the announcement of a new impact factor of 11.908 for the past year. That figure has grown steadily since 2017, when it was at 6.471. The impact factor of an academic journal is a scientometric index calculated by Clarivate that reflects the yearly average number of citations of articles published in the journal during the previous two years. With the current impact factor, JNCCN ranks 23rd of 331 oncology journals, putting it in the top 7%.

To read the entire study, visit JNCCN.org. Complimentary access to "Risk of Cancer-Specific Death for Patients Diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumors: A Population –Based Analysis" is available until November 10, 2021.

About JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
More than 25,000 oncologists and other cancer care professionals across the United States read JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This peer-reviewed, indexed medical journal provides the latest information about innovation in translational medicine, and scientific studies related to oncology health services research, including quality care and value, bioethics, comparative and cost effectiveness, public policy, and interventional research on supportive care and survivorship. JNCCN features updates on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), review articles elaborating on guidelines recommendations, health services research, and case reports highlighting molecular insights in patient care. JNCCN is published by Harborside. Visit JNCCN.org. To inquire if you are eligible for a FREE subscription to JNCCN, visit NCCN.org/jnccn/subscribe. Follow JNCCN on Twitter @JNCCN.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Recommended Stories

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • AbbVie Receives a Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from the Canadian Agencies for Drugs and Technology in Health (CADTH) pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review Expert Review Committee (pERC) for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in Combination with azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the CADTH pCODR Expert Review Committee (pERC) recommends that VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine should be reimbursed for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, only if the conditions listed are met.3 AML is an aggressive and difficult-to-t

  • Early Sales of Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Remain Unclear

    Insight into the state of the uptake is turning muddier after two analysts published back-to-back research notes painting different pictures of how early sales are progressing.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Here’s the cost of going unvaccinated

    The latest burning question is whether unvaccinated Covid victims should pay the full cost of their care--which is typically $20,000 for a hospital visit.

  • Fauci recommends COVID-19 treatment DeSantis was slammed for promoting

    Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed on Tuesday that an antibody treatment previously championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by 70% to 85%.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Florida woman pictured lying on floor waiting for Covid treatment speaks out about her ordeal

    ‘That was my last chance before someone possibly put me on a ventilator,’ said Covid patient Toma Dean

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • Get a COVID vaccine, and get 2 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a limited time

    Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its vaccination incentive after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine

  • Covid Infections Among Young Children Are Surging. When a Vaccine Could Be Ready.

    Emergency use authorization of the pediatric version of Pfizer's Covid vaccine could come after it submits data in September.

  • Health Insurer Cigna to expand Obamacare to three new U.S. states

    The company will offer individual and family plans to customers in Georgia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, as well as counties in Arizona, Florida and Virginia through individual exchanges, totaling to 313 counties spanning 13 states. In February, CVS Health Corp said it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the ACA-created online marketplaces, citing stability in the market.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • An Unvaccinated Fitness Coach Thought COVID Antibodies Would Protect Him. He Almost Died.

    Bill Phillips caught COVID-19 in 2020 and skipped getting vaccinated, thinking he was immune. He now says that was a “mistake” after he caught the virus again.