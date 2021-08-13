U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,452.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,092.50
    +14.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.40
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,360.31
    +1,267.21 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.26
    +11.68 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.76
    +30.53 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

JNF Canada to Award $1M Annually to Israelis Combatting the Climate Crisis Through Innovation - The Largest Incentive Prize of its Kind

·5 min read

The Jewish National Fund of Canada partners with prize co-sponsor Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), as well as Start-Up Nation Central and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, on Climate Solutions Prize to incentivize Israeli Climate-Tech innovation.

The announcement coincides with the release of the UN's recent "Code Red Alert" that warns of irreversible global warming.

The EU's European Institute of Innovation & Technology's Israel hub pledges to support the initiative in its goal of battling climate change

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- In an effort to battle the threat of global climate change and position Israel as a global hub for innovation-based climate solutions, the Jewish National Fund of Canada, announced today the launch of an annual USD 1 million Climate Solutions Prize (CSP), the largest Israel-focused incentive prize in Israeli history.

Climate Solutions Prize Announcement. From left to right: Hart, Gilinski, Levy-Shochat, and Duvdevani. (Photo Credit: Eyal Marilus) (PRNewsfoto/Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))
Climate Solutions Prize Announcement. From left to right: Hart, Gilinski, Levy-Shochat, and Duvdevani. (Photo Credit: Eyal Marilus) (PRNewsfoto/Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))

Scientists, researchers, and non-for-profit organizations, operating in Israel and engaged in R&D and/or applied research in Israel, will be invited to submit their breakthrough, innovative and practical solutions by applying at www.climatesolutionsprize.com. This first of its kind initiative takes on increased urgency in light of the alarming new report issued this week by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating that the world is dangerously close to runaway warming, that humans are "unequivocally" to blame and that we must take immediate, rapid and large-scale action to reduce emissions. If there is any hope of reversing, or even reducing, the disastrous effects of global warming, it surely rests in human ingenuity. As a global solution hub for technological innovation, Israel is a natural gateway in the search for climate solutions.

The prize committee will annually select 1-4 Israeli recipients, possessing the most promising solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing carbon capture. Winners will receive an award from the USD 1 million fund co-sponsored by KKL in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. The finalists' solutions will be showcased in a permanent annual exhibit at the Peres Center's Israeli Innovation Center in Jaffa.

Applications will be accepted starting fall 2021 with the winners announced at a June 2022 ceremony in conjunction with a planned week-long Climate Innovation Festival in Israel, showcasing Israeli and global sustainability innovation. A separate track for Israeli startups offering technological solutions to battle climate change is also being run by Start-Up Nation Central.

"It has become clear that climate change is the biggest challenge of our time. If temperatures continue to rise, all we have worked so hard to build may be at risk due to increased flooding, forest fires, and drought," stated Jeff Hart, Executive Chair of the Climate Solutions Prize. "As Jewish people committed to Tikkun Olam - Repairing the World - we created the Climate Solutions Prize to galvanize Israel, known as the Startup Nation, to develop breakthrough solutions to help solve the climate crisis, and even turn it into an opportunity."

"Throughout its 120 years of existence, KKL has been a leader in environmental action, and we are proud to be taking part in writing the next chapter in the history of sustainability in Israel," said KKL Chairman Avraham Duvdevani. He added that he considers enlisting Israeli innovation, creativity, and research excellence to the battle against the climate disaster as a matter of national importance. "KKL will aid the project by offering up its rich experience in the field and its finest professionals," he pledged.

"The climate disaster will rest at the center of KKL's activities in the coming years and the CPS is part of a series of initiatives set to be launched in the near future, including the opening of KKL's Climate Center," Duvdevani said.

"Our mission is to introduce and advance Israeli innovation to global leaders to overcome pressing challenges such as sustainability," said Avi Hasson the incoming CEO of Start-Up Nation Central. "As the world prioritizes averting climate disaster, Climate-Tech will be one of the major growth industries of the future and as such we are committed to take part in the Climate Solutions Prize initiative (CSP) to help increase its reach and impact. We believe that the CSP will incentivise Israeli innovators to develop breakthrough solutions."

Efrat Duvdevani, Director General of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation noted that "The Peres Center believes strongly in harnessing the power of science, technology, and innovation to address global challenges and shape a better future for all. Environmental issues know no borders, and do not discriminate on the basis of nationality, religion, age, or gender. That is why we are proud to partner with this important prize and showcase the winners in a permanent annual exhibit at the Israeli Innovation Center at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa."

Adi Barel, the Managing Director of the EU's European Institute for Innovation & Technology's Israel hub, who attended the launch pledged her organization's support for the prize and offered to enlist its substantial capabilities in the service of tackling the global climate crisis.

About the Climate Solutions Prize, Powered by JNF

The Climate Solutions Prize, the largest Israel-focused incentive prize is Israeli history, was launched by JNF Canada to energize the Jewish people in their mission of Tikkun Olam and inspire our youth in helping to solve their primary global concern – climate change.

JNF Canada is not only bringing the Climate Solutions Prize to Israel but expanding it to a global scale. On top of the 1 million USD Israeli prize, JNF Canada will be sponsoring prizes in local communities across Canada in which it raises funds and will be working with JNF organizations worldwide to expand the impact of the initiative. During the month of October, local innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs will gather together to start a process of think-tanks and workgroups that will join forces to apply for the prize.

For more information on how to apply and support the Climate Solutions Prize, visit www.climatesolutionsprize.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jnf-canada-to-award-1m-annually-to-israelis-combatting-the-climate-crisis-through-innovation--the-largest-incentive-prize-of-its-kind-301354527.html

SOURCE Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c3187.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Arizona farmers prepare for Colorado River cuts

    U.S. officials are expected to declare the first-ever water shortage at the country’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead. Arizona farmers prepare for cuts to their water amid the ongoing megadrought in the West. (Aug. 12)

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$"), unless otherwise noted.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

  • New Jersey Utility PSEG to Sell Fossil Fuels Plants for $1.92 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Public Service Enterprise Group, New Jersey’s largest utility owner, reached a deal to sell a portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants for about $1.92 billion as part of its effort to reorient the company and curb its carbon emissions.The sale to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners is scheduled to close by the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement Thursday. The shares gained 0.7% to $64.05 at 10:26 a.m. in New York.The move is part of a plan announced in Ju

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • New York Sizzles as Excessive-Heat Warnings Swamp Northeast

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweltering heat wave that’s engulfing the U.S. Northeast is threatening to shatter records in New York City and bring dangerously high temperatures to much of the region.The high at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius), toppling a record for this date that’s stood for half a century. Newark, New Jersey, is forecast to hit 99 degrees, also a daily record, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energ

  • Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course

    Put ‘em up!

  • Wake-Up Weather: Hot and humid

    High heat and humidity continue on Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

  • Climate policy 'one of the most powerful secular themes in the market': Morgan Stanley

    With the infrastructure bill underway and a UN climate report sounding the alarm on global warming, public-private support for decarbonizing the U.S. economy is 'one of the most powerful secular themes,' according to a Morgan Stanley note.

  • What can South Florida and the Keys expect from Fred? Details on rain, wind, flooding

    Fred is battered and bruised from its fight through Hispaniola’s jagged mountainous terrain. But, like a shark’s resolve for survival, we can’t count the tropical depression down and out.

  • Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

    Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys and southwest Florida, forecasters said. The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba in the early morning hours and was expected to reach Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said. A tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay.

  • California Town Asks Residents, Visitors to Conserve Water Amid Extreme Drought

    Signs around the town of Mendocino read: "Severe Drought. Please conserve water."

  • Biden undermines his own climate goals

    Biden undermines his own climate goals

  • This Winter Might the Most Unpredictable Season We've Seen In Years

    According to the Farmers' Almanac, things don't look good. 😱

  • More states broil in latest heat wave as climate change impact continues

    More than 25 million Americans are expected to endure temperatures topping 100 degrees this week as yet another heat wave descends on the country, adding more risks from wildfires already burning across the West.

  • Peak Gasoline Demand Forecasts Aren't Scaring Big Oil

    Long-term oil investors aren’t losing any sleep over peak oil forecasts as road fuel demand looks to be relatively stable through 2040