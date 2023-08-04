JOANN Insiders Recover Some Losses, Which Stand At US$7.7k

Insiders who bought US$69k worth of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 12% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$7.7k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

JOANN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, John Yoon, sold US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$8.43 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.23. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. John Yoon was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 50.00k shares worth US$69k. But insiders sold 7.81k shares worth US$66k. Overall, JOANN insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$1.38. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

JOANN Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some JOANN insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Marybeth Hays shelled out US$25k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of JOANN

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, JOANN insiders have about 4.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The JOANN Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more JOANN stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JOANN. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for JOANN (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

