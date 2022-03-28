U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    -0.0097 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7940
    +1.7340 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,002.17
    +2,024.61 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Joann Schaefer, MD, Joins City+Ventures to Lead Health Care Businesses

·4 min read

Dr. Schaefer's Experience will Expand and Diversify Heath Care

OMAHA, Neb., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City+Ventures announced today that Dr. Joann Schaefer, former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the State of Nebraska and Executive Vice President (EVP) at Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Nebraska, has joined the company as President of City+Ventures Health. In this newly established entity and role, Dr. Schaefer will lead and expand the company's emerging health care sector work.

Dr. Joann Schaefer, former Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska and Executive Vice President at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, joined City+Ventures in March 2022 as President of City+Ventures Health. In this newly established entity and role, Dr. Schaefer will lead and expand the company&#x002019;s emerging health care sector work.
Dr. Joann Schaefer, former Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska and Executive Vice President at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, joined City+Ventures in March 2022 as President of City+Ventures Health. In this newly established entity and role, Dr. Schaefer will lead and expand the company’s emerging health care sector work.

"Dr. Schaefer brings a wealth of experience as a regulator, a physician, a thought leader in healthcare, and a former health insurance executive," said Chris Erickson, co-founder of City+Ventures. "Her leadership and vision will help shape growth for patient and business services in the health sector, and ensure we best leverage our established and growing resources to best serve ever-evolving patient needs."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the City+Ventures team to lead City+Ventures Health," said Dr. Schaefer. "This is a pivotal moment in health care with large, complicated issues to be solved for delivering services to people. I'm excited to bring my experience to these efforts, growing and diversifying our lines of business in a people-focused model."

Bringing decades of experience in public health, health insurance and family medicine, Dr. Schaefer will drive the company's expansion diversifying patient and provider services. City+Ventures' flagship health delivery organization, GS Labs, has tested more than 1.2 million patients across the country and employs thousands of health care workers. GS Labs utilized cutting-edge lab technology and operations savvy to expand to meet public needs in the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources and expertise will serve as the foundation to grow City+Ventures Health to serve more communities and patients.

As the EVP of Health Delivery Engagement at BCBS Nebraska, Dr. Schaefer worked to transform payment models to value-based care utilizing technology, such as predictive modeling and digital care management solutions, to assist members in receiving care. Prior to her EVP role, Dr. Schaefer served as the State of Nebraska's CMO. She was the longest-serving CMO and first woman CMO in the Governor's Cabinet and in the state's history. In this role, she safeguarded numerous public health programs serving the most vulnerable, enacted "Smoke-free Nebraska," and regulated the health care entities and licensees across the state. She addressed pandemics, mass vaccinations, use of strategic national stockpiles, natural disasters, domestic terrorism, and transformed licensing and other systems from paper to online and electronic formats. Dr. Schaefer's career began as a family practice physician after graduating from Creighton University.

Dr. Schaefer and her husband, Phil Haines, a retired U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and security expert, enjoy exploring the world, boating and spending time with family members and friends.

About City+Ventures:
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a private jet management and charter company; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures' proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list.

About GS Labs:
GS Labs is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid tests across the United States. It began offering COVID-19 Tests in October 2020 with a mission to offer convenient and quick testing options, with same-day appointments and same-day results, helping patients "test today, know today." Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, where it launched its first two testing sites, this private company has invested tens of millions of dollars to build a national operation, including establishing testing sites, hiring nearly 3,000 essential workers, and developing infrastructure to handle internal billing, compliance, communications, marketing in multiple markets, and the labs' hotline, staffed by registered nurses. GS Labs passed a significant milestone in January 2022, when the company served its one millionth COVID-19 patient.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joann-schaefer-md-joins-cityventures-to-lead-health-care-businesses-301512135.html

SOURCE City + Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Analyst: Shanghai lockdown driving down oil prices will be 'very, very short-lived'

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss declining price action around crude oil as China experiences COVID lockdowns, additional pressures on the energy market from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and American gas prices ahead of the summer driving season.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • AMC stock is up 39%; here's why shares are surging

    AMC's (AMC) stock surged as much as 29% on Monday. Shares surpassed $25 each during the trading session, the highest since early January.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Why Sonos Rallied Nearly 15% Today

    What happened Shares of consumer electronic outfit Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were up 14.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor's is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

  • Tesla requests approval for another stock split, shares jump

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports on Tesla's plans for a stock split.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • Micron's Charts Are Mixed to Bearish Ahead of Earnings

    Chip maker Micron Technology is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday after the close of trading. Trading does not seem to show us anything to note but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has inched lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MU, below, we do not find a bottom reversal pattern.

  • Bank stocks fall amid flattening yield curve concerns

    Financial stocks, including Barclays, are under pressure due to investor concerns over the flattening yield curve.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter