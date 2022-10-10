Joanne S. Warren, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WOODSTOCK, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne S. Warren, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional, acknowledging her excellence as an Anesthesiologist at the Veterans Administration.

With over 20 years in the medical field, Dr. Joanne S. Warren specializes in anesthesiology and started working with the Veterans Administration last year. As a trusted anesthesiologist, Dr. Warren ensures the safety of patients about to undergo surgery. Anesthesiologists specialize in general anesthesia, putting the patient to sleep, sedation, which will calm the patient or make them unaware of the situation, and regional anesthesia, which just numbs a specific part of the body. Dr. Warren also helps patients manage pain after an operation.

Dr. Warren completed her medical training at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Hahnemann College of Medicine (now the Drexel University College of Medicine) in Philadelphia, PA. She completed her residency in anesthesia at Temple University Hospital, also in Philadelphia. She also completed an internship at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Warren's brother was also a physician, and his interest in the medical field led her to seek her own career in medicine. She is now licensed to practice medicine in the state of Maryland. The doctor is always keeping up with new techniques in her field. Her two decades in medical practice make her knowledgeable in many areas of anesthesiology and addiction medicine. She is certified to treat opioid-dependent patients and as a Medical Resource Officer, trained to perform drug testing.

Dr. Warren enjoys reading, staying fit, hiking, and traveling in her spare time. One of the doctor's future goals is to work with a teaching hospital so that she can mentor new and learning medical professionals.

