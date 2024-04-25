Need a job right now? These Georgia positions are urgently hiring and don’t need a degree
Times are tough all over, and if you are among the thousands of Americans looking for a job, it can feel even more impossible. Although Georgia’s unemployment rate is on the decline, it is still at a significant 3.1%. This means that more than 100,000 Georgians are out of work, according to the Georgia Department of Labor, and many more may find themselves underemployed.
The following is a list of jobs from around the state of Georgia that offer competitive wages, but don’t require a college degree (or will accept an alternate form of experience) and are urgently hiring.
Marine Mechanic
Apply at: Watersports Central LLC
Location: Clarkesville, Georgia
Job details: Service and report the mechanical, electrical and structural components of recreational vehicles and light commercial equipment.
Pay rate: $20 - $35/hour
Requirements:
Knowledge of various engine types and marine components
Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot electrical, mechanical and structural issues
Customer-first mindset and eye for details
Manual dexterity
GM certifications (preferred)
MerCruiser Certification (preferred)
Benefits:
401(k) and 401(k) matching
Health, dental, vision and life insurance
Employee discount
Flexible spending and health saving account
Paid time off
Relocation assistance
Electrician
Apply at: Bargeron Electric Company LLC
Location: Fort Stewart, Georgia
Job details: Professionals to install power and lighting systems; read blueprints to determine conduit layouts; test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures.
Pay rate: $18.22 - $24/hour
Requirements:
Proven experience as an electrician or electrician helper with experience with commercial systems
Demonstrable ability to bend conduit and read blueprints
Proficiency with power tools
Clean background
Benefits:
401(k) and 401(k) matching
Health insurance
Bonus opportunities and overtime pay
Package Handler (Warehouse)
Apply at: FedEx Ground PH US
Location: Braselton, Georgia
Job details: Fast-paced, physical warehouse work sorting, loading and unloading packages of various sizes.
Pay rate: $18 -$20/hour
Requirements:
Full time employees work two 6-10 hour shifts per day depending on package volume and part time employees work one 3-6 hour shift per day.
Benefits:
Benefits begin at hire
Health, dental and vision insurance
Employee discounts
Paid parental leave and paid time off
Tuition reimbursement
Pressure Washer Technician
Apply at: Curb Appeal Professionals, LLC
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Job details: Wash roofs, houses, windows, concrete, masonry and wood; clean and brighten gutters at commercial and residential properties
Pay rate: $800 - $1,300/week
Requirements:
No certification or prior experience necessary
Will pay to train
Benefits:
Three- to four-day work week
$250 training and monthly bonuses
Health insurance
Paid time off and holidays
Employee discount
Entry Level Marketing Assistant
Apply at: Luxxe Agency
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Job details: Entry level marketing assistant to oversee and coordinate special campaign events, authorize retailer pop up locations and team management. Coordinate client-related events and workshops.
Compliance assurance for client materials
Pay rate: $700 - $1200/week
Requirements:
Superb communication skills
Previous teamwork or leadership experience
Prompt and professional
Solution-oriented mindset
Work experience in a similar role (preferred)
Outgoing personality and positive attitude
Benefits:
Flexible schedule
Professional development assistance
Border Patrol Agent
Apply at: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Location: Georgia
Job details: Strives to protect the American people by safeguarding borders, deterring illicit activity and enhancing the nation economic prosperity.
Pay rate: $52,921 - $95,192
Requirements:
One year of general work experience that demonstrates ability to take charge and make sound decisions
Learn regulations, method and techniques through classroom training and/or on-the-job instruction
Ability to gather concise information through questioning, observation, and examination of documents and records
OR
A bachelor’s degree or successful completion of of a full four-year course of study in any field
OR
Will receive a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university within nine months
OR
A combination of of general work experience AND successfully completed college education.
Benefits:
Full package of federal employment benefits
Generous annual and sick leave program
Participation in the Thrifty Savings Plan
Retirement plan akin to a traditional 401(k) offering
Tree Climber
Apply at: Boutte Tree, Inc
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Job details: Growing tree service with 8 crews looking to hire qualified Tree Climbers.
Pay rate: $20 - $38/hour
Requirements:
At least two years of tree climbing experience
Driver’s License
Available Monday to Friday with some overtime
Benefits:
401(k) and 401(k) matching
Health, dental, vision and life insurance
Paid time off
Payroll Administrator
Apply at: Bitzer US, Inc
Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia
Job details: Work in the human resources department with the main responsibility being to process the weekly payroll, maintain employee files and uniform program and employee recruitment. Serve as contact between the HR department and the rest of the organization. Responsible for maintaining the HRIS system.
Pay rate: $19 - $23/hour
Requirements:
Associates degree in Human Resources OR experience in a related field
At least four years of payroll experience as
At least one year of experience as an HR assistance (essential)
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
Strong HRIS and payroll system experience
Exposure to Labor Law and employment equity regulations
Experience in conflict management and understanding of employee relationship
Benefits:
Medical and dental insurance
Company paid vision insurance and life insurance and short and long-term disability
Two weeks paid vacation and five paid personal days
Education reimbursement
401(k) and 401(k) matching
