Need a job right now? These Georgia positions are urgently hiring and don’t need a degree

Times are tough all over, and if you are among the thousands of Americans looking for a job, it can feel even more impossible. Although Georgia’s unemployment rate is on the decline, it is still at a significant 3.1%. This means that more than 100,000 Georgians are out of work, according to the Georgia Department of Labor, and many more may find themselves underemployed.

The following is a list of jobs from around the state of Georgia that offer competitive wages, but don’t require a college degree (or will accept an alternate form of experience) and are urgently hiring.

Marine Mechanic

Apply at: Watersports Central LLC

Location: Clarkesville, Georgia

Job details: Service and report the mechanical, electrical and structural components of recreational vehicles and light commercial equipment.

Pay rate: $20 - $35/hour

Requirements:

Knowledge of various engine types and marine components

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot electrical, mechanical and structural issues

Customer-first mindset and eye for details

Manual dexterity

GM certifications (preferred)

MerCruiser Certification (preferred)

Benefits:

401(k) and 401(k) matching

Health, dental, vision and life insurance

Employee discount

Flexible spending and health saving account

Paid time off

Relocation assistance

Electrician

Apply at: Bargeron Electric Company LLC

Location: Fort Stewart, Georgia

Job details: Professionals to install power and lighting systems; read blueprints to determine conduit layouts; test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures.

Pay rate: $18.22 - $24/hour

Requirements:

Proven experience as an electrician or electrician helper with experience with commercial systems

Demonstrable ability to bend conduit and read blueprints

Proficiency with power tools

Clean background

Benefits:

401(k) and 401(k) matching

Health insurance

Bonus opportunities and overtime pay

Package Handler (Warehouse)

Apply at: FedEx Ground PH US

Location: Braselton, Georgia

Job details: Fast-paced, physical warehouse work sorting, loading and unloading packages of various sizes.

Pay rate: $18 -$20/hour

Requirements:

Full time employees work two 6-10 hour shifts per day depending on package volume and part time employees work one 3-6 hour shift per day.

Benefits:

Benefits begin at hire

Health, dental and vision insurance

Employee discounts

Paid parental leave and paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Pressure Washer Technician

Apply at: Curb Appeal Professionals, LLC

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Job details: Wash roofs, houses, windows, concrete, masonry and wood; clean and brighten gutters at commercial and residential properties

Pay rate: $800 - $1,300/week

Requirements:

No certification or prior experience necessary

Will pay to train

Benefits:

Three- to four-day work week

$250 training and monthly bonuses

Health insurance

Paid time off and holidays

Employee discount

Entry Level Marketing Assistant

Apply at: Luxxe Agency

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Job details: Entry level marketing assistant to oversee and coordinate special campaign events, authorize retailer pop up locations and team management. Coordinate client-related events and workshops.

Compliance assurance for client materials

Pay rate: $700 - $1200/week

Requirements:

Superb communication skills

Previous teamwork or leadership experience

Prompt and professional

Solution-oriented mindset

Work experience in a similar role (preferred)

Outgoing personality and positive attitude

Benefits:

Flexible schedule

Professional development assistance

Border Patrol Agent

Apply at: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Location: Georgia

Job details: Strives to protect the American people by safeguarding borders, deterring illicit activity and enhancing the nation economic prosperity.

Pay rate: $52,921 - $95,192

Requirements:

One year of general work experience that demonstrates ability to take charge and make sound decisions

Learn regulations, method and techniques through classroom training and/or on-the-job instruction

Ability to gather concise information through questioning, observation, and examination of documents and records

OR

A bachelor’s degree or successful completion of of a full four-year course of study in any field

OR

Will receive a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university within nine months

OR

A combination of of general work experience AND successfully completed college education.

Benefits:

Full package of federal employment benefits

Generous annual and sick leave program

Participation in the Thrifty Savings Plan

Retirement plan akin to a traditional 401(k) offering

Tree Climber

Apply at: Boutte Tree, Inc

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Job details: Growing tree service with 8 crews looking to hire qualified Tree Climbers.

Pay rate: $20 - $38/hour

Requirements:

At least two years of tree climbing experience

Driver’s License

Available Monday to Friday with some overtime

Benefits:

401(k) and 401(k) matching

Health, dental, vision and life insurance

Paid time off

Payroll Administrator

Apply at: Bitzer US, Inc

Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia

Job details: Work in the human resources department with the main responsibility being to process the weekly payroll, maintain employee files and uniform program and employee recruitment. Serve as contact between the HR department and the rest of the organization. Responsible for maintaining the HRIS system.

Pay rate: $19 - $23/hour

Requirements:

Associates degree in Human Resources OR experience in a related field

At least four years of payroll experience as

At least one year of experience as an HR assistance (essential)

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Strong HRIS and payroll system experience

Exposure to Labor Law and employment equity regulations

Experience in conflict management and understanding of employee relationship

Benefits:

Medical and dental insurance

Company paid vision insurance and life insurance and short and long-term disability

Two weeks paid vacation and five paid personal days

Education reimbursement

401(k) and 401(k) matching

