Job openings show surprise increase in April

Job openings in April rose to their highest level since January. The resilient labor market data adds to a growing narrative that continuously strong economic data could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again in June.

The latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTs report, released Tuesday revealed 10.1 million job openings at the end of April, an increase from the 9.8 million in job openings reported March. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected 9.4 million openings in April.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 05: A 'Now Hiring' sign posted on the window of a business looking to hire workers on May 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida. A report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the US economy added 253,000 jobs in April. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The strong job openings print adds to the largely resilient data that's come in since the last Federal Reserve meeting and has markets pricing in another interest rate hike in June.

Market pricing for a rate hike in June shot up after the Wednesday's JOLTS report. Entering the day, markets had priced in a less than 60% chance of a hike in June. About 15 minutes after the report, markets had priced in a 71% chance of a hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Stocks ticked lower on the news, with the major indices hitting their lowest levels of the day following the JOLTS release.

Wall Street will turn its focus to the May jobs report next. The report, scheduled for release Friday, is expected to show 195,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added to the US economy last month, with the unemployment rate ticking slightly higher to 3.5%, according to data from Bloomberg. In April, the U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969.

Economists at Citi have indicated that any nonfarm payroll number at 200,000 would likely indicate the labor market is still too resilient and push the Fed to hike interest rates.

Josh is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance