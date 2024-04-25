Need a job without a degree? These 7 open PA government roles offer up to $86K a year

As spring kicks into high gear, Pennsylvania’s workforce appears to be in good shape.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s March unemployment report, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate sits at roughly 3.4% for the sixth straight month. It still remains below the overall 3.8% U.S. unemployment rate, which fell from 3.9% in February.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 20,000 in March, and there are many high-paying jobs with strong benefits available through the public sector — even if you don’t have a degree. Finding employment might be easier now thanks to a 2023 executive order from Gov. Josh Shapiro which eliminated requirements of four-year college degrees for most government jobs.

Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing jobs advertised publicly and without educational requirements through the commonwealth’s online employment portal as of late April.

DCNR ranger (Little Pine State Park)

Salary: $21.98 hourly

Agency: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Description: Little Pine State Park, located in Lycoming County in north-central Pennsylvania, is searching for a full-time ranger to join its team. Key duties in this role include patrolling, enforcing regulations, issuing permits and registering guests throughout park grounds. Rangers may need to help perform emergency tasks in neighboring parks and forest districts, and some holiday and weekend work is expected.

Minimum qualifications for this job include successful completion of the DCNR’s ranger trainee program or the completion of a department-approved law enforcement training program, plus 15 college credits in relevant fields. Applicants may also substitute one year of prior experience as a forest or park ranger with the authority to “exercise the powers of arrest,” the job listing reads.

Other special requirements for the role include an active motor vehicle license, commission as a state park or state forest officer, certification in first aid and CPR and successful psychological testing. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must pass state and federal criminal background checks.

Forest technician

Salary: $22.50 hourly

Agency: Department of Agriculture

Description: The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Plant Protection Division is hiring technicians who will conduct pest survey sand site assessments to look for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that can devastate crops and forests. Key responsibilities include adhering to survey protocols for trap placement, maintenance and removal.

This seasonal position offers full-time employment without benefits. Work is available from roughly March through November. According to its online job listing, this role is headquartered in Allegheny, Butler and Armstrong counties.

Minimum qualifications for this role include an associate’s degree in forest technology or the completion of an equivalent form of forestry education. Applicants are considered to have met these requirements if they are within three months of graduating with a qualifying degree, the commonwealth’s listing says.

Pennsylvania’s residency requirement is waived for this position. However, the role requires a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Administrative assistant

Salary: $44,010 to $66,348

Agency: Department of General Services

Description: This role, housed within the Bureau of Vehicle Management, would task a successful candidate with coordinating and processing physical damage claims and telematics data for Pennsylvania’s automotive fleet vehicles. Key responsibilities include preparing monthly agency reports regarding vehicle usage, spending, maintenance and more, plus forwarding important alerts to agencies to verify if accidents occurred and, eventually, file reports to assist agency officials.

This full-time role is located in Dauphin County and eligible for part-time remote work. Minimum qualifications include training that might have been acquired through graduation from a four-year college or university program, or an equivalent combination of experience and training.

Driver license examiner with CDL (Selinsgrove)

Salary: $46,944 to $70,771

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Description: Examiners in this role will evaluate the skill and competence of applicants for commercial and noncommercial driver’s licenses in Snyder County. Key duties include determining applicants’ qualifications, performing pre-trip inspections before administering driving tests, examining applications and conducting potential vision tests, including those for color perception.

According to the online job description, minimum qualifications for this role include at least one year of experience as a driver’s license examiner assistant (a commonwealth title) or two years of experience “obtaining, evaluating and providing information to the public.” Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have an active noncommercial Class C diver’s license and no suspensions or revocations of that license during the five years immediately preceding employment.

While in this role, employees are required to obtain a Class M driver’s license within the first six months of employment and maintain it while on the job. Employees must also possess an active Class A commercial driver’s license or an equivalent with a P or N endorsement.

Proficiency in the Spanish language is marked as a preferred qualification for this job, but it is not required. Applicants must meet Pennsylvania’s residency requirement.

Game lands maintenance worker

Salary: $36,929 to $54,309

Agency: Pennsylvania Game Commission

Description: In this role, a maintenance worker would help perform semi-skilled work on game commission lands. Key duties could include maintenance, repair and construction of bridges, roads, parking areas, gates, posting signs, ranges and more, plus mowing and habitat management.

This full-time role is available in Dauphin County for a three-year limited term with work conducted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Minimum qualifications for this role include at least one year of experience laboring with construction tools and equipment, one year of experience farming with agricultural tools and equipment, one year of experience operating construction equipment or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Applicants must have an active noncommercial driver’s license. Once on the job, a maintenance worker in this role must obtain an active Class A commercial driver’s license within one year of employment.

Information technology generalist

Salary: $56,900 to $86,514

Agency: Executive Offices

Description: A worker in this role would help deliver, assemble, configure and troubleshoot computers, equipment and other peripherals throughout Pennsylvania as part of the Health and Human Services IT Delivery Center. The agency largely works with Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Department of Aging.

An IT generalist in this role will work on desktop computers, mobile devices and tablets, all of which may use different operating systems and applications, including email servers, remote VPN connections, internet and intranet connectivity and more. Key duties also include accessing users’ computers to collect diagnostics, resolving hardware and software issues and receiving calls and emails for assistance. Broadly, the role acts as “a bridge between the IT department and end users during the problem-solving process,” the job description reads.

This full-time opportunity is available in Dauphin County, and applicants must meet Pennsylvania’s residency requirement. Minimum qualifications include previous work experience in IT and familiarly with many topics in the field, including applications development, networking or desktop services, website development and other IT support or administrative services. An equivalent combination of experience and training may be substituted for previous work experience or an associate’s degree in an IT-related field.

Lottery sales representative

Salary: $49,839 to $75,795

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

Description: A representative in this role would help read and interpret sales data regarding Pennsylvania Lottery products while working with business owners and customers. According to the job posting, this position helps coordinate promotions for new lottery games and products while determining the effectiveness of marketing techniques.

This home-headquartered job seeks professionals who would help serve Pennsylvania Lottery products in the Fayette County area. Full-time employment stretches from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though work hours will change to 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at least one week per month “to maintain operational efficiency and maximize service to the Lottery and the public,” the online posting reads. Representatives in the role are expected to report to their assigned area office at least once per week.

Minimum qualifications include at least for years of experience in sales or marketing work or an equivalent combination of experience and training. A valid driver’s license is also required.