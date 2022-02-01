U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Jobber and Thumbtack Partner to Help Service Professionals Book More Profitable Jobs

·4 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Jobber, a leading provider of home service management software, today announced an integration with Thumbtack, the modern home management platform. By integrating with Thumbtack, home service professionals in the U.S., such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and painters, can now instantly connect with new customers and book jobs faster, leveraging Jobber to seamlessly manage the job from start to finish. This new partnership will empower home service professionals to maximize efficiency, grow their businesses, and build stronger relationships with new and existing customers.

Jobber logo (CNW Group/Jobber)

"For home service providers, finding customers that are a good fit for their services is a time-consuming hurdle to growing their business," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "The streamlined workflow that our integration with Thumbtack provides will make it easier for Jobber customers to connect with local homeowners that are serious about booking jobs—allowing home service providers to spend less time looking for work, and more time on getting the job done and building long-lasting customer relationships."

According to Jobber's latest Home Service Economic Report, consumer spending on home service over the past 15 months has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, a recent survey from Thumbtack found that 40% of homeowners plan to invest more than $5,000 in their homes over the next year. With home buying and widespread supply and labor shortages at an all-time high, service pros are looking for high-intent customers and higher-value jobs, while homeowners are looking for the right pros to take care of their largest asset.

"Millions of people turn to Thumbtack to manage their largest investment—their home—fixing what's broken and starting new projects to keep everything running smoothly," said Jeff Grant, COO of Thumbtack. "By partnering with Jobber, we are meeting home professionals where they are and providing the right tools to be successful. Ultimately, this integration will help provide better service to homeowners and more value to pros."

Home service businesses can take advantage of this new partnership by connecting to the Thumbtack app through the Jobber app marketplace. Once connected, pros can connect with homeowners and instantly book jobs on Thumbtack. Those jobs will automatically show up in Jobber where pros can send quotes, schedule crews, invoice customers when the job is done, and get paid.

More than 100,000 service professionals in 50+ industries have trusted Jobber to deliver over $15B in services to 12 million households. Thumbtack's platform helps millions of homeowners in every corner of the country instantly find and hire skilled professionals across 500 occupations from plumbers to cleaners and electricians to painters.

The Thumbtack integration is available in the U.S. to Jobber customers on the Connect and Grow membership plans. To learn more, visit: Jobber and Thumbtack.

About Jobber
Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 100,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/.

About Thumbtack
Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

Media contacts

Sean Welch
PAN Communications for Jobber
jobber@pancomm.com
+1 407-734-7330

Elana Ziluk
Public Relations Manager, Jobber
elana.z@getjobber.com
+1 416-317-2633

Emily Mann
Communications for Thumbtack
press@thumbtack.com
646.779.0218

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobber-and-thumbtack-partner-to-help-service-professionals-book-more-profitable-jobs-301472233.html

SOURCE Jobber

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c2263.html

