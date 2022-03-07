U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Jobber Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

·3 min read

Company recognized in the National Sales Team of the Year category for outstanding growth and customer commitment

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, today announced that it has received a Silver Stevie® Award for National Sales Team of the Year by the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Jobber was recognized for its impressive sales growth, commitment to fostering a culture of feedback, focus on consultative selling through deep customer discovery, investments into building the careers of its sales people, and demonstration of empathy for its existing and potential customers. Of the 2,300 submissions received for this year's awards, Jobber was the only Canadian sales team recognized.

Jobber logo (CNW Group/Jobber)
Jobber logo (CNW Group/Jobber)

"I'm incredibly proud of our sales team for demonstrating a high-degree of empathy while at the same time routinely meeting and exceeding their sales targets," said Jason Ross, VP of Sales at Jobber. "What sets Jobber apart from other sales teams is our philosophy of 'selling for the right reasons,' which helps us build trust with potential customers. Our company mission of helping the people in small business be successful guides every interaction we have with service professionals around the world. It's what motivates us every day and is critical in establishing our team as a world-class sales organization."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

To learn more about Jobber and explore open opportunities within its award-winning sales team, visit https://getjobber.com/about/careers/.

About Jobber
Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/.

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media contacts

Sean Welch
PAN Communications for Jobber
jobber@pancomm.com
+1 407-734-7330

Elana Ziluk
Public Relations Manager, Jobber
elana.z@getjobber.com
+1 416-317-2633

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobber-wins-silver-stevie-award-for-sales--customer-service-301496804.html

SOURCE Jobber

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c3212.html

