Jobcase Welcomes New Appointments to Board of Directors and Advisory Board, Strengthening Commitment to Advocating for the American Worker

·4 min read

LiveRamp President Warren Jenson and Lennar Chief Human Resources Officer Drew Holler Join Jobcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase, a social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced today that global business leader and digital transformation expert Warren Jenson has joined the company's Board of Directors. Additionally, people innovation expert Drew Holler will serve as the latest addition to Jobcase's Advisory Board. Both Jenson and Holler will work closely with Jobcase to drive forward its mission of helping every hard-working American find employment opportunities and clear pathways to growth.

Warren Jenson, President of LiveRamp
Warren Jenson, President of LiveRamp

"As our company's Board of Directors and advisory capabilities continue to grow, we're constantly re-energized for what this means as we drive our mission forward," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "I'm thrilled to welcome both Warren and Drew to Jobcase in their respective roles. Both bring unique and impressive backgrounds with them that will prove critical in helping Jobcase advocate for workers and imagine the workforce of the future. We look forward to learning from our new partners on this journey to empower workers."

Currently serving as President of LiveRamp, Jenson plays a key role in the company's global operations and the digital transformation of its customer base. Previously, he helped lead major companies through periods of complex financial growth, serving as CFO during critical junctures at Amazon.com, Electronic Arts, NBC, Delta Airlines, among others. Jenson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Digital Ocean and Halo Diagnostics. He previously served on the Board of Cardtronics through its sale to NCR, as well as worked as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Tapjoy, a privately held company sold to Ironsource in October 2021. Additionally, he served on the Board of Digital Globe as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and was also a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Currently, Jenson sits on the Board of Leaders of USC's Marshall School of Business and the National Advisory Committee for the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University.

Serving in this role, Jenson will bring his vast experience of financial leadership and digital transformation to support Jobcase's mission to evolve the current workforce system and empower workers to thrive. He will work closely with Jobcase Chief Financial Officer Beth Clymer in growing and identifying financial opportunities for the company.

"It's an honor for me to join the Board of Jobcase," said Jenson. "Jobcase is helping workers everywhere build careers, better lives and stronger communities. The company's mission to empower workers everywhere is a mission for which I am deeply passionate."

Holler has had a long career identifying and implementing innovative ways to transform the way people thrive at work. Prior to becoming Chief Human Resources Officer at Lennar, Holler spent two decades at Walmart, originally beginning in the company's supply chain operations and retail strategy divisions, before eventually working his way to Senior Vice President and People Partner to the Chief Operating Officer. In his time at Walmart, Holler led the company's biggest workforce transformation, building workforce strategies, automating all hiring, and helping with employee retention. In addition to sitting on Jobcase's advisory board, Holler is also an advisor to WorkStep, a company that develops workforce retention technology for supply chain teams.

"There's a lot that needs to be done in order to innovate the ways of working to truly meet people's needs. Jobcase is driving that effort forward," said Holler. "With the help of technology and the power of community, Jobcase is making significant progress in reimagining what work can be and ensuring worker voices are heard, and I'm excited to be a part of this journey."

About Jobcase

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

Drew Holler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lennar
Drew Holler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lennar
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobcase-welcomes-new-appointments-to-board-of-directors-and-advisory-board-strengthening-commitment-to-advocating-for-the-american-worker-301728356.html

SOURCE Jobcase

