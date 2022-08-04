U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,785.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,263.00
    -8.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.83
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5000
    -0.3310 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,107.87
    +345.05 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.93
    +7.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,969.19
    +227.29 (+0.82%)
     

Joblio Inc. Appoints Tsvi Kan-Tor as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board

·3 min read

A preeminent expert in business immigration, global migration, and employment-related immigration law, Kan-Tor brings a wealth of knowledge to Joblio's esteemed board.      

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joblio Inc., the transparent and tech-enabled recruitment platform for foreign talent, today announced the appointment of Tsvi Kan-Tor as Vice Chairman of its Executive Board. A seasoned legal luminary, Kan-Tor will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure that Joblio works seamlessly with other global organizations in upholding labor laws and protecting the rights of foreign workers. The announcement is made by Joblio Founder and CEO Jon Purizhansky, subsequent to other notable board additions, including its new Chairman, David Arkless.

Tsvi Kan-Tor
Tsvi Kan-Tor

"We are all excited to have someone of Tsvi's caliber join us in advancing ethical employment of foreign talent," said Purizhansky. "Tsvi possesses an unmatched experience and understanding of global labor laws and has been instrumental in developing some of the guidelines that defend and protect the rights of migrant workers today."

Kan-Tor is a founding partner of Kan-Tor & Acco, a global corporate immigration law firm headquartered in Israel, and is a leading expert in business immigration and global migration. He has developed strategic, proactive, and advanced immigration programs and solutions regarding the international transfer of employees in numerous sectors, including tech and biotech, pharmaceutical, construction, energy, gas, and transportation.

A regular commentator on employment-related immigration law, Kan-Tor earned a law degree from Tel Aviv University and has served as Chair of the Visa Committee of the Israel America Chamber of Commerce since 2016. He is a member of the Committee on Foreign Workers of the Israel Bar Association, responsible for leading legislative and policy activities concerning the entry of foreign experts to Israel, and is a member of the Immigration & Nationality Law Committee of the International Bar Association and a foreign attorney member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. For his many professional accomplishments in the field of immigration law, Kan-Tor has been recognized in the prestigious Who's Who of Corporate Immigration Lawyers.

"Joblio's goal is to prove that global recruiting can be done in a fully compliant, efficient, fair, transparent and equitable manner. My role is to help Joblio prove that it is possible to achieve all of that," said Kan-Tor, who will continue his role at Kan-Tor & Acco while serving as Vice Chairman of Joblio's Executive Board.

Regarded as the gold standard in the field of international recruiting, Joblio is on a mission to redefine the global labor market with a transparent, systematized, and humanized platform that is accessible to workers and employers around the world. As global labor shortages continue to put a strain on supply chains, more employers are looking internationally to add skilled and talented workers to their organizations. Through its proprietary Applicant Concierge Experience (ACE) program, Joblio not only helps workers find foreign employment, it also prepares them to acclimate to their new homes before they even leave their country. For more information, visit joblio.co.

ABOUT JOBLIO INC.

Founded by N.Y. attorney Jon Purizhansky and chaired by David Arkless, the former president of the Manpower Group, Joblio operates more efficient recruitment, training, and retraining processes for cross-border employment. The company's proprietary Applicant Concierge Experience (ACE) program is focused on pre-departure and post-arrival community management, helping international job seekers to begin acclimating to their new homes even before they leave their countries of origin. Differentiated from the non-transparent and inefficient practices of the current global migrant labor market, Joblio's accessible global platform removes unethical intermediaries from the process, freeing up more economic value for employers and laborers. Its streamlined and transparent hiring process results in faster applicant processing, higher employee satisfaction, and lower employee attrition. To learn more, visit joblio.co.

(PRNewsfoto/Joblio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Joblio, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joblio-inc-appoints-tsvi-kan-tor-as-vice-chairman-of-the-executive-board-301599531.html

SOURCE Joblio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Zach LaVine lands at No. 4 on HoopHype’s Top 25 Shooting Guards List

    The two-time All-Star finds himself in the Top 5 of HoopHype's rankings.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    The retailer is restructuring headquarters operations after warning of profit troubles last week as merchandise has piled up in its stores. Around 200 jobs are being cut.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Is It Good or Bad News?

    The House of Representatives and Senate are working along similar lines to reform laws governing retirement plans like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. Initiatives in both bodies raise the age cap for retired minimum distributions (RMDs). And they both let employers treat … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Change Your Retirement Plans. Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard launches new fund; TD hit with class action lawsuit

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group officially launched its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund with partner Baillie Gifford. The Vanguard Baillie Gifford Global Positive Impact Stock Fund became available for investment earlier this month. It has a dual-mandate investment strategy in which portfolio managers target companies that will generate returns as well as positive social and/or environmental impact.

  • Robinhood Cuts 23% of Staff, Joining Netflix and Amazon in Tech Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking staffing needs. That’s included freezing hiring, rescinding offers and even laying off workers.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRobinhood Markets Inc. was one of the latest to ma

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Oracle Joins The Club For Downsizing Employees: Report

    Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) slashed jobs in marketing and the U.S. customer experience division, signaling a retreat in customer analytics and advertising services, Bloomberg reports. The job reductions coincided with Oracle's focus on health care to win a share in the cloud technology market. Junior sales employees and a division sales director were among those let go. Also Read: Facebook Employees Anticipate Job Cuts Up To 10% While Company Denies: Report Rumors of pending cuts floated across the

  • Are Retirees Worrying About the Wrong Things?

    In retirement, you’re going to face many risks. How important are those risks and do retirees properly perceive these risks when making their spending and investment decisions?

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • OPEC+ agrees tiny output rise in setback for Biden

    OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was a setback to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia to ask the producer group's leader to pump more to help the United States and the global economy. The increase, equivalent to 0.1% of global demand, follows weeks of speculation that Biden's trip https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-oks-potential-sale-thaad-system-missiles-uae-pentagon-2022-08-02 to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring more oil to the world market. The increase of 100,000 bpd will be one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

  • People Are Exposing Why They Quit A Job That They Actually Loved, And It's Maybe A Little Too Relatable

    "After about five minutes of just listening to yelling, I handed her my name badge and collected my stuff."View Entire Post ›

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Climbed 37% in July From Prior Year’s Slump

    Ford said its increase in U.S. monthly sales was driven by a 169% increase in electric-car sales and a 70% jump in SUV sales.