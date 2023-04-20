The Jobs Of 2030: Where Science Fiction Meets Reality and Predictions For the Future of the Labor Market

As 2030 approaches, the job market is about to undergo a major facelift, with roles that sound like they were pulled straight out of a science fiction novel.

It's hard to imagine what kind of jobs will be available, given that many of them haven't been invented yet. With the looming uncertainty, talent acquisition teams worldwide are asking themselves, "What will those jobs be?"

The answer isn't as elusive as it might seem. Many of the roles set to emerge in the future are likely to stem from technologies that are already beginning to make waves today. Think drones, autonomous cars, alternative energy, cryptocurrencies and blockchain developments.

What might some of these new and exciting roles be?

Robot resource manager: As technology continues to advance, robots are increasingly used in various industries, including construction. One example of companies delving into this technology is Apis Cor, a startup specializing in developing 3D printing robots for concrete structures. With robots being used in 3D printing, assembly line production and labor-intensive tasks, the role of a robot resource manager becomes crucial. This position involves sourcing and managing these robots while ensuring they are performing efficiently and effectively.

AI business development manager: This job entails leveraging AI to assist companies in thriving and adapting to the fast-paced market. The role involves identifying areas where AI can be incorporated into a company's operations to enhance productivity and profitability. RAD AI, which combines AI and emotion for marketing purposes, is an example of how AI is being used to create more effective marketing campaigns.

Organ creator: According to Crimson Education, there is a shortage of transplantable organs. The demand for replacement organs continues to increase each day, with a new patient being added to transplant waiting lists approximately every 12 minutes. With advances in technology, scientists are expected to create organs and body parts from stem cells and other materials.

Augmented reality (AR) journey builder: AR journey builders will allow clients to experience virtually anything they wish. The position will demand a film school degree and experience with massively multiplayer online role-playing games, according to Cognizant’s 21 Jobs of the Future.

Metaverse planner: The metaverse will augment the LinkedIn list of in-demand jobs, and one of those roles will be metaverse planner. Planners will need management experience and an entrepreneurial spirit, and they’ll require a metaversity education.

Biofilm installer: Biofilms, which are collections of microbial cells attached to wet surfaces, are being used for sewage treatment, oil spill cleanup and generating power. Biofilm installers will fit showers with microbes that attack bathroom mildew or equip homes with a living organism to process garbage, according to the Canadian Scholarship Trust.

Smart-home design manager: Homes of the future will be smarter than ever before, and this job will involve bringing advanced technology into homes to make them more efficient and interconnected. The design manager will work closely with architects and construction teams to retrofit existing homes and integrate cutting-edge technology into new builds. This role will require a deep understanding of AI, robotics and residential architecture to create homes that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

Earthquake forecaster: Earthquake predictor has been a job of the future for at least 50 years. An acceleration of machine learning applied to seismology in recent years has also accelerated hopes that businesses and governments might be hiring forecasters soon.

Trash engineer: These engineers will be responsible for devising innovative ways to upcycle waste on a large scale. They will collaborate with manufacturers across various industries, such as clothing, toys and furniture, to find effective ways to reuse their byproducts, thereby reducing waste generation.

Makeshift structure engineer: Makeshift structure engineers will deploy 3D printing to construct temporary buildings for those in need after natural disasters or armed conflict. Makeshift structure engineers will have a background in industrial design and structural engineering.

Algorithm bias auditor: Algorithm bias auditors will help ensure the future workforce is also a fair workforce. They will have a background in computer science or data analytics.

Human-machine teaming manager: The role of the human-machine interface manager identifies tasks, processes and workflows that can be automated to allow humans and machines to work together, according to Cognizant.

While some of these roles may seem far-fetched, the future is full of endless possibilities. In 2016, PBS published an article that predicted 85% of the jobs today's students would do in 2030 didn't exist yet, according to the Institute for the Future. Fast forward to the present, and some of these predictions are already coming true. Jobs like drone operator, social media manager and cloud computing engineer have become mainstream in just a few years.

