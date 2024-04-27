Jobs lost at Valdosta bakery

Apr. 26—VALDOSTA — A shakeup has cost jobs at a manufacturing plant in Valdosta.

An industrial facility for Bimbo QSR, a commercial wholesale bakery, reduced its operations recently from three shifts to two, resulting in the elimination of 13 jobs, the company said in a statement.

The decision was made "after careful analysis and consideration." There were no major changes to products, services and operations, the statement said.

Bimbo QSR was founded in Zanesville, Ohio, and supplies restaurant chains with buns and artisan rolls from 50 bakeries in more than 23 countries, the company said.

