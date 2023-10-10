What jobs are operators of Fort Myers Beach's Margaritaville trying to fill prior to launch?

As the historic opening day nears for the new Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach, the hiring is picking up at the resort.

The latest job fair for food and beverage positions is scheduled for Wednesday at the Bayside Estates clubhouse, 11200 Bayside Lane, Fort Myers Beach.

Here are nine things to know.

1. How many positions Margaritaville currently targeting?

While the hiring of executives and other spots had been ongoing earlier this year, the focus was now down to 21 positions on Tuesday, not counting performers.

Margaritaville is scheduled to open Dec. 26.

2. What are types of jobs Lee County Margaritaville filling?

The categories mostly fall under food, beverage, mechanical and folks responsible for keeping the compound clean.

Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is seeking bartenders.

3. What's available in the Margaritaville restaurants and bars?

The jobs include restaurant manager, bartender, primary and prep cooks, sous chef, foot runner, greeter, kitchen and eatery supervisors, server and dishwasher.

Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is seeking food and beverage workers.

4. What are the kinds of opportunities in the hotel department?

A sampling of opportunities: Maintenance, groundskeeper, maid, housekeeping supervisor, rooms inspector, laundry mechanic and pool engineer.

5. What time is Wednesday's hiring event for Margaritaville?

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested candidates will be required to apply online here, and those deemed qualified will receive info to set their interview time. Walk-ins will not be guaranteed an opportunity to meet with a hiring manager, according to the honchos.

6. What's the plan for performers at FM Beach Margaritaville?

The company says all kinds of performers are wanted for its location at the foot of the Matanzas Pass Bridge near the northern end of Estero Island. Its most wanted list includes bands, duos, trios and solo and acoustic performers.

Singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs in Key West, Fla., in 2011. He passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

7. What kind of music Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville seeks?

It probably goes without saying that it doesn't hurt to know at least a tune or two or many more by the late Jimmy Buffett, the inspiration for the $200 million compound spread over six acres.

In a statement, the organization said, "All talent must be able to play covers to connect with audiences of all ages and perform guest requests, perform different styles of cover music — classic rock, country, Top 40, dance, (and) interact with the audience and focus on performing fun and upbeat music."

8. How does a musician receive consideration for an audition?

To be considered for an "appointment only" audition, send an email to LiveMusic@Margaritaville.com and put Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach in the subject line, organizers said.

The information should include contact info, phone number, playlist, particulars on past local performances and a link to a website with samples of work.

9. When will guests begin staying at the FMB Margaritaville?

Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville is taking reservations that start Dec. 26 and later for its 254 units, with a $646 nightly rate for the most basic room including taxes and fees when In the Know checked recently. Its Fins Up! Beach Club is scheduled to debut by mid-January.

A smaller scale 120-room Margaritaville Compass version is planned for debut Feb. 1 at 4805 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples, the former Staybridge Suites that's being converted off Pine Ridge Road. No jobs for there are posted yet at the site of inn operator TPI Hospitality and no pay information has been revealed. But prior to the transformation this year, TPI paid full-time housekeepers more than $14 an hour and more than $21 hourly overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com), who grew up in Southwest Florida, writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, which supplemented this report. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Prepping for historic debut, Lee County Margaritaville seeks workers