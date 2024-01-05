Jobs report: Employers added 216,000 jobs, unemployment held steady at 3.7%

The U.S. economy added 216,00 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% as the labor market unexpectedly picked up despite high interest rates.

That’s above the 175,000 new jobs that economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected.

Offsetting the strong job creation were revisions that lowered job gains for October and November by 71,000 as the labor market generally has continued to cool followed a post-COVID surge.

For all of 2023, employers added 2.7 million jobs, or 225,000 a month, down from 4.8 million, or 399,000 a month in 2022.

People arrive at a career fair where job seekers can meet with prospective employers during a City of Los Angeles career fair offering to fill vacancies in more than 30 classifications of jobs on November 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Normally, booming payroll gains are roundly welcomed but not these days. The Federal Reserve has sharply raised interest rates in an effort to pare back job and wage growth enough to tame inflation without sparking a recession – a feat known as a “soft landing.”

The strategy largely has been working, with annual wage growth slowing to 4% from 5.9% in 2022 and monthly job creation averaging about 200,000 recently, down from about 300,000 early in the year.

Are wages increasing in the US?

Last month, though, average hourly pay rose 15 cents to $34.27, pushing up the yearly increase to 4.1%. That may be mildly discouraging for a Federal Reserve seeking to slow pay increases that are contributing to inflation. Fed officials would like to see wage growth ease to 3.5% to align with their 2% overall inflation goal. Wage growth topped 5% last year amid severe COVID-related labor shortages.

What fields are hiring the most right now?

But the scope of job gains is narrowing. Industries less sensitive to high rates – such as government, health care, and leisure and hospitality – have accounted for the lion’s share of U.S. job growth lately, Oxford Economics says.

Last month, federal, state and local governments led the payroll increases with 52,000. Leisure and hospitality added 40,000; health care, 38,000; social assistance, 21,000; retail, 17,000 and construction, 17,000. Contractors benefited from a less than usual dose of early winter snowfall, Goldman Sachs says.

Story continues

Will the job market improve in 2024?

Employment gains are expected to pull back more dramatically in 2024 as the economy loses steam due partly to the delayed effects of the Fed’s 5.25 percentage points in rate hikes. Moody’s Analytics expects monthly payroll additions to average 53,000 this year.

Forecasters broadly predict economic growth will slow from a projected 2.4% last year to 1.3% in 2024 and they reckon there’s still a 47% chance of a recession, according to those surveyed by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators. Consumers are still spending but post-COVID buying binges have faded, and most low and middle-income Americans have depleted their pandemic savings and rung up record credit card debt.

Atlanta-based BlueFletch, which makes security and sign-in software for workers' handheld devices, has seen its large retail customers cutting costs, says company founder Brett Cooper. Because of high interest rates, the firms are scaling back purchases of the mobile devices and that means they need less software, Cooper says.

With sales poised to slow this year, “We intend to assess the economic climate thoroughly before making any additions to our team,” Cooper says. “We do not want to over-hire and then have to make cuts if the economy does soften more in 2024.”

In December, conflicting forces were set to affect the job market.

On the positive side, companies typically step up layoffs at the end of the year to burnish their annual performance but job cuts have remained unusually low. Business that struggled to hire because of COVID-induced labor shortages have been reluctant to let workers go.

And minimal snowfall in the Northeast and Midwest likely boosted employment gains in weather-sensitive industries such as construction and restaurants, Goldman Sachs said.

At the same time, the research firm said, soft holiday spending at brick-and-mortar stores was likely to mean another month of declining retail payrolls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: December jobs report: See how a key area of the economy ended in 2023