Jobs report: Hiring expected to slow in May as labor strength remains in focus for Fed

Government data set for release on Friday is expected to show the US economy added fewer jobs in May than in the previous month.

The May jobs report, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, could help determine whether the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates at its next meeting in June.

Nonfarm payrolls for May are set to rise by 195,000 while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.5%. In April, the US economy added 253,000 nonfarm payroll jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street will be looking for, according to data from Bloomberg:

Nonfarm payrolls: +195,000

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Average hourly earnings, month-on-month: +0.3%

Average hourly earnings, year-on-year: +4.4%

Average weekly hours worked: 34.4

Friday's jobs report comes as continued strong economic data has some economists calling for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in June. An upward revision to first-quarter economic growth, an increase in April job openings, and consistently sticky inflation have all weighed on Fed futures markets heading into Friday's jobs report.

For his part, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said prior to the April jobs report that while the labor market remained "very tight," there are some signs that "supply and demand in the labor market are coming back into better balance."

But since, other jobs-related data has come in hotter than expected. On Thursday, ADP's May jobs report showed 278,000 jobs were added in the private sector. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected 170,000 job additions.

This comes as weekly jobless claims stopped ticking higher and the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTs report, showed job openings increased month-over-month in April.

"Given the balance of risks with the unemployment rate at historically low levels, the Fed would likely see this report as consistent with a still-too-tight labor market," Citi economists wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as former Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference on May 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Investors will closely watch Friday's jobs report for any hints at what the Fed may do at its next meeting and subsequently what that would mean for stocks. Citi's economics team believes any nonfarm payroll number over 200,000 additions would call for an interest rate hike in both June and July.

Wells Fargo senior economist Sarah House told Yahoo Finance Live it's hard to boil the report down to just one number. While payrolls are often the headline number to watch, wages will also be key in determining whether consumers can fight through sticky inflation and continue spending.

"We also have an inflation print that we get before the Fed's decision as well," House said, referring to the Consumer Price Index report expected on June 12. "It's coming on the morning that they kick off their meeting, so to be determined how much that [jobs] release weighs [on their thinking], but I think there's still a lot of different components."

Headed into Friday's jobs report, markets are pricing in a 24% chance of a June interest rate hike, per the CME FedWatch tool.

