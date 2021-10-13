U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Jobs Report: Holiday Hiring Ramps Up with 19 Million Jobs Posted Between August and September, 14 Million Currently Active

·2 min read
Retail-related jobs among most in-demand as labor shortage continues to grip the U.S., finds PeopleReady, which lists top holiday jobs in need of workers right now

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday hiring continues to heat up amid a workforce shortage impacting nearly every sector in the U.S., millions of the most in-demand jobs are sitting vacant for a month or longer. Nineteen million jobs were posted between August and September this year, and 14 million job postings are currently active and waiting to be filled, according to a new report out today from PeopleReady.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

"From hospitality to retail, the workforce shortage will have a tremendous effect on holiday hiring this season. Those jobs that have been easy to fill in prior years will see challenges this year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Temporary and part-time workers are vital during the holiday season, and companies are increasingly turning to staffing firms to help ensure that they have the workers they need to meet consumer demand."

Based on its analysis of millions of job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady is also highlighting the most in-demand jobs for the upcoming holiday season, including:

  • Delivery drivers

  • Retail associates

  • Warehouse workers

  • Servers and food service workers

  • Hosts/hostesses

  • Cleaners and housekeepers

To connect job seekers with available part-time and flex hour jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs-report-holiday-hiring-ramps-up-with-19-million-jobs-posted-between-august-and-september-14-million-currently-active-301399238.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

