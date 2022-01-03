U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Jobs4Days.com Buys New Domains as A Part of a Strategic Expansion Plan

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs4Days.com is pleased to announce the acquisition of domains in the Armature and Electric Motor Repair Industry. The new domains are: ArmatureJobs.com, ElectricMotorRepairJobs.com, PumpRepairJobs.com, ElectricalApparatusJobs.com & MotorRewinderJobs.com. The leading online job career search portal aims to reduce unemployment and make job search easy.

With these new acquisitions, the company will help the individual domains establish themselves and eventually become singular, free-standing platforms. This will be another step in the company's strategic expansion plan.

"One of our focuses is targeting industries that have been are affected the most by the current worker shortage. These industries include Electric Motor repair jobs, Armature Jobs, Pump Repair Jobs, Motor Rewinder Jobs, Manufacturing Rep Jobs, Electro Plating Jobs, Mechanical Jobs, and the likes," says a spokesperson for Jobs4Days.com.

"These industries are paying higher salaries. Most of these jobs pay a living wage with little to no education. In addition, the current worker shortage has caused business owners in these industries to raise their wages. Armature and Motor repair jobs are essential jobs. Get a chance to grab this opportunity at ElectricMotorRepairJobs.com," says a spokesperson for Jobs4Days.com.

As a job posting site, Jobs4Days.com works to create opportunities for people to find their dream jobs with a company that is best suited to them. Over the past few years, Jobs4Days.com has grown to become the number #1 go to job search portal on the internet. In an economy where finding jobs has become a tedious task, the company helps ease that burden by providing new jobs and vacancies daily. The website will connect Job seekers to vacancies within their residential location along with multiple other benefits.
-Jobs4Days.com is the Internet's # 1 Online Job Career Search Portal. #1 Armature, Motor & Pump Repair Jobs Posting Board.

Jobs4Days.com is a US-based company that creates easy and countless job vacancies. The company is a subsidiary of Studgang.com, an IT Development Company based in Washington, DC. To learn more about Studgang, please visit Studgang.com.

For more information, please visit: www.Jobs4Days.com

Media Contact:
Contact name: PR Dept
Business name: Jobs4Days.com
Address: Washington, DC
Phone: 202-351-6102
Email: 326777@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs4dayscom-buys-new-domains-as-a-part-of-a-strategic-expansion-plan-301452734.html

SOURCE Jobs4Days.com

