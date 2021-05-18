offering instant remote interviews with multinational leading corporations and extensive interactions with various employers and career advisors

HONG KONG, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest figures of JobsDB, a SEEK Asia brand , job postings increased year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 (+26%). Figures also indicate that the overall job market is expected to resume pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of this year with hirers having adapted to the changes in the global economy.

JobsDB re-launches 'Virtual Career Fair'

Social distancing measures and intense competition under the pandemic have made the job seeking process difficult, especially for career starters. From 1-5 March 2021, JobsDB held its first ever 'Virtual Career Fair' for job seekers to explore the latest job opportunities and engage in dialogue with various employers conveniently at home. This previous fair attracted more than 10,000 job seekers to visit our recruitment websites or to apply for job vacancies provided by participating enterprises. In view of the second peak period of recruitment in May and June, JobsDB invites about 50 enterprises to the new 'Virtual Career Fair', enabling real-time online conversations between job seekers and recruitment representatives.

The fair will re-launch the highly acclaimed career consultations welcoming job seekers to register and make appointments with their preferred senior career advisors from different industries in advance. Job seekers can enjoy extensive career consultations, as well as solutions on difficulties in job interviews. Additionally, live shows will be hosted by industry experts, who will answer job seekers' concern and provide insights on the employment market.

Be the first in line for hottest interview opportunities through Live Chat with recruitment representatives

'Virtual Career Fair' held by JobsDB provides an instant chat room for job seekers to have a direct interaction with employers conveniently at home, providing the opportunity to better understand the job role and requirements. Job seekers can share their relevant job experiences along with their resume, and thus staying ahead of others for an interview opportunity. Furthermore, job seekers can send respective self-introduction videos along with their answers to employers' questions to help potential employers understand their strengths and personal traits. These features allow job seekers to express themselves and supercharge their job search process.

The scope of participating enterprises spreads across professions, including internationally renowned online shopping platform YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, digital camera manufacturer Ricoh Hong Kong Limited, luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols (Hong Kong) Limited, lifestyle brand with chained fitness centers Pure International (Hong Kong) Limited, multinational and professional construction industry products provider Hilti (HK) Ltd, and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, a local non-profit organization comprising betting entertainment and community contribution, etc.

One-to-one career consultations and recruitment hot topic live shows help reshape career positioning

Whether candidates are looking for a job or to better their current roles in the second recruitment peak period, it is crucial for them to understand general market conditions. JobsDB invites experienced career consulting professionals from different industries to provide one-to-one career consultation services (prior reservations are essential) that will address queries on career direction, industry trends and other professional development matters. Consultants from Information Technology, Engineering, Education institutions, uprising online shopping platforms and more will provide appropriate up-to-date job search tips and information on industry trends, which can enhance long-term career positioning.

A number of Live Shows featuring corporate representatives and industry experts will discuss job search tips, and interact with registered job seekers, share talent acquisition demand, career development and further analysis of common interview questions that will help interviewees grasp each new opportunity. The Live Shows will also cover tips on rising industries like YouTuber businesses, as well as insights to joining start-up companies.

Register before 25 May and be among the first to sign up for Virtual Career Fair

All career levels are welcomed to join JobsDB's 'Virtual Career Fair'; no matter what stage of their careers, job seekers and indeed anyone interested in the development of their careers are invited to come and learn about opportunities and industry trends of 2021 and beyond. Be the first to sign up and receive the latest information about the recruitment campaign: bit.ly/VirtualCareerFairIsBack

JobsDB wish all job seekers the best success in finding the perfect job!

