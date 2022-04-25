U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,220.31
    -51.47 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,398.06
    -413.34 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,803.81
    -35.48 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.04
    -18.63 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -5.49 (-5.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    -37.80 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0094 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7950
    -0.1110 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2714
    -0.0121 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8720
    -0.5530 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,063.20
    -776.31 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.87
    -1.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.98
    -119.70 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

JobsOhio Announces Launch of AccelerateOhio

·6 min read

New collaborative initiative aimed at attracting automotive, aviation, aerospace, military, and other advanced mobility industries to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio, the state's private nonprofit economic development corporation, today announced the launch of AccelerateOhio, a new campaign focused on attracting companies and organizations involved in scaling advanced mobility solutions in Ohio.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio)
(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio)

Leveraging Ohio's unique position as a leader in both air and ground mobility, AccelerateOhio is a collaborative effort between the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and 15 public and private organizations to create an ecosystem of innovation for the advanced mobility sector - including automotive, aviation, aerospace, and military industries.

Coupled with Ohio's $104.6 billion manufacturing industry - the 3rd largest in the nation - and more than 80 colleges and universities equipping an average of 13,000 engineering professionals every year, AccelerateOhio offers stakeholders access to an impressive and growing advanced manufacturing workforce across the state.

"AccelerateOhio gives us a great opportunity to use technology to improve quality of life and grow an innovative economy that will fuel the jobs of the future," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. "JobsOhio's mission to build upon our state's already robust manufacturing and aviation industries through this project will position us for future growth and collaboration in the advanced mobility sector."

Ohio possesses an unparalleled ecosystem for developing advanced mobility solutions on the ground and in the air. Located in East Liberty, Ohio, the Transportation Research Center, Inc., (TRC) is North America's most advanced, independent mobility testing and research complex, and the TRC's SMARTCenter is the most advanced testing site for automated and connected vehicles (AV/CV) in North America. Also, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) only Vehicle Research and Test Center (VRTC) is in Ohio on the campus of the TRC.

"The strength of Ohio shows when public, private and corporate partners work together toward a common goal," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "AccelerateOhio is a great example of how collaboration drives innovation, and JobsOhio is proud to be part of a group positioning the state as a global leader in advancing the next generation of mobility."

Soon, Ohio will be home to the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) at Springfield Beckley Airport, where companies can conduct BVLOS autonomous flight testing in the National Airspace System. In November, the 2021 Ohio Advanced Air Mobility Showcase brought Ohio's next-generation aviation assets together under the FlyOhio banner to NAAMCE. Led by the Ohio Department of Transportation's DriveOhio initiative, FlyOhio partners include industry leaders in advanced air mobility, the United States Air Force, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), JobsOhio, the Ohio Federal Research Network, the Dayton Development Coalition, the City of Springfield, and corporate partners from across Ohio. Two historic flights punctuated the day. Kitty Hawk flew its crewless, winged aircraft, the Heaviside 2 Beyond Line of Sight (BVLOS), and Lift's flight featured its human-crewed, wingless Hexa aircraft.

Other advanced mobility projects include:

The 33 Smart Mobility Corridor
The Automated Driving Systems Project
The I-70 Truck Automation Corridor Project
SkyVision: Ground-Based Detect-and-Avoid Radar System
The NASA Advanced Air Mobility Initiatives
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Project for the state of Ohio

Making up AccelerateOhio, partnering organizations joining JobsOhio include:

  • DriveOhio: As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), DriveOhio brings together a blend of public and private infrastructure entities, DriveOhio coordinates with advanced mobility technology developers to create a smart, safe transportation system.

  • FlyOhio: Lead by DriveOhio's advanced air mobility (AAM) initiative, the Ohio UAS Center, FlyOhio is leading innovation in the emerging Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) markets and building the infrastructure for cargo delivery, passenger taxis, and other AAM initiatives. The Ohio UAS Center is also responsible for the operation of SkyVision which enables true Beyond Line of Sight at the Springfield Beckley Airport.

  • Transportation Research Center: Transportation Research Center is the nation's largest independent vehicle test facility and proving ground with 4,500 acres of road courses and a 540-acre Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test (SMART) Center.

  • Smart City Challenge: Winning the "Smart City Challenge" came with a $40 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a $10 million grant from Vulcan Inc. to share lessons learned about smart mobility solutions that improve safety, mobility, and sustainability.

  • Beta District: Beta District, the combined effort of Connected Marysville, Connected Dublin, and public and private partners, created the Route 33 Smart Mobility Corridor, one of the largest deployments of connected vehicles in the country.

  • NASA Glenn Research Center: NASA Glenn Research Center runs more than 500 specialized aviation research and test facilities, including noise testing for drones and advanced air mobility in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

  • The Air Force Research Laboratory: The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) leads the discovery, development, and delivery of warfighting technologies for air, space, and cyberspace forces, as well as emerging Urban Air Mobility/Unmanned Traffic Markets.

  • AFWERx Agility Prime: AFWERx Agility Prime is a non-traditional military program that accelerates the commercial market for advanced air mobility vehicles (i.e., "flying cars") through universal safety and security standards.

  • Ohio Federal Research Network: Ohio Federal Research Network (OFRN) supports research and development initiatives in smart mobility technologies through a collaboration of industry, university, and NASA, AFRL, NASIC or NAMRUD partnerships.

  • The Ohio State University's Center for Automotive Research Program: The Ohio State University's Center for Automotive Research (CAR) program is focused on intelligent transportation systems, advanced vehicle safety, and sustainable mobility within a state-of-the-art Driving Simulation Laboratory.

  • BRITE Energy Innovators: BRITE is the state of Ohio's only energy-focused incubator specializing in bringing products to market in e-mobility, energy storage, and grid resiliency.

  • Sinclair Community College National UAS Training and Certification Center: Sinclair College is recognized as a national leader in UAS, supported by world-class partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and custom training programs designed to drive the expansion of the UAS industry

Through AccelerateOhio, JobsOhio and its partner organizations will bring together advanced mobility innovators, manufacturers, and research to guide, build, and nurture the emerging Advanced Mobility industry across the state. For more information, please visit https://www.jobsohio.com/industries/advanced-mobility/.

About JobsOhio:

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobsohio-announces-launch-of-accelerateohio-301531977.html

SOURCE JobsOhio

Recommended Stories

  • Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. Elsewhere, demonstrating the versatility of AI, a team hailing from ETH Zurich developed a system that can read tree heights from satellite images, while a separate group of researchers tested a system to predict a startup's success from public web data. The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce's AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy.

  • How To Clean and Maintain a Roomba in 2022

    If your robot vacuum isn’t cleaning as well as it could, the problem may be that it needs some simple routine maintenance. Here’s what to do.

  • I'm Cautiously Adding Homebuilder Exposure: Here's My Favorite Play

    The large decline in the sector is starting to bring many names back down to more than reasonable valuations.

  • Revlon shares slide on news of up to $25 million 'at-the-market' equity offering

    Revlon Inc. shares fell 5% in premarket trade Monday, after the cosmetics company announced it has filed to sell up to $25 million shares over time through an "at-the-market" offering program. Proceeds of any shares sales will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capex, repayment of debt, acquisitions or stock buybacks. Jefferies is acting as sales agent. "In order to meet the continued demand for the Company's products, some or all of the net proceeds from

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • Stocks Pare Losses Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pared losses ahead of a busy week for Big Tech earnings while those in Europe and Asia tumbled as China’s Covid outbreak compound fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • Air Lease to write off more than $800 million in aircraft in Russia

    Air Lease Corp. disclosed Monday that it will record a charge of $802.4 million to write off 27 aircraft in Russia, including 21 in its owned fleet. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The California-based air craft leasing company said it has determined that "it is unlikely" it will regain possession of the aircraft in Russia, after the company terminated leasing of all aircraft to Russian airlines following sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K. and European Union in response to Ru

  • Wall Street Finds New Value in Cash as Global Fears Weigh on Markets

    Worries about the war in Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, a U.S. or European recession and surging global inflation are making cash an increasingly popular asset with Wall Street’s top money managers.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Dogecoin Surges Nearly 9% Amid Reports That Twitter Will Accept Musk's Takeover Offer

    Futures of Twitter (TWTR) trading in Frankfurt also jumped 6.48%.

  • A Big Tech encore and Twitter showdown will shape biggest week of earnings season

    The biggest week of earnings season will have plenty of big moments, but the most important reports will come from Big Tech.

  • Schlumberger, Halliburton beat analysts' expectations for Q1; Baker Hughes misses

    For the first quarter of 2022, Schlumberger reported lower revenue and income than the three months immediately prior but improved financials compared to the year-ago quarter.

  • Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election win

    The euro failed to gain a boost from pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron re-election as France's president, and European share futures fell, as investors' fears about global growth outweighed their relief about far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's defeat. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.75% in Asia trading on Monday morning, alongside falls in U.S. futures and Asian shares. With 97% of votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of the vote, interior ministry figures showed.

  • Companies are reporting surprisingly strong results this quarter. Here’s why investors are clobbering their shares anyway

    "Investors appear to be moving away from the TINA (There is no Alternative) narrative as of late when it comes to equities," an investment manager remarked.

  • The History of Cash-Like Digital Payment Instruments

    How and why those original digital payments projects are no longer with us today can give us an idea of what needs to be done to do it right.

  • Loan Curbs Eased for Distressed Developers: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up its support for several distressed property developers by allowing banks and bad-debt managers to loosen restrictions on some loans to ease a cash crunch, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit K

  • Australian Dollar Looks to Inflation Data for Rebound Prospect

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may rebound from four weeks of losses as inflation data is due to provide clues on the pace of monetary policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets WrapEconomists ex

  • Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Other Restaurant Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    U.S. restaurants are contending with inflation, which has pushed up food commodity prices and labor costs, and crimped customers’ spending power.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Contrarian Who Called China Tech Selloff Says It’s Not Over Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Manuel Muehl told investors to sell Chinese technology stocks last summer when nearly all of his peers were saying buy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerNine months and about a trillion dollars o