Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

After management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note that our discussion today will include statements regarding future events and financial performance as well as statements of belief, expectation, and intent. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Also, during the call, we will refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our Q4 2023 shareholder letter, which you can find on our investor relations website along with the replay of this call. And with all of that said, I'll now turn the call over to JoeBen.

JoeBen Bevirt: Thank you, Teresa, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our fourth quarter call. We entered 2023 knowing it would be a pivotal and exciting year for us, and it did not disappoint. Over the first three quarters, we launched production and delivered the first eVTOL aircraft to the US Air Force ahead of schedule. We started testing with a pilot on board and have now completed more than 100 inhabited flights. We expanded our partnership with SK Telecom. We deepened our partnership with Toyota and we announced a range of new partnerships for infrastructure development. We strengthened our already strong balance sheet. We expanded our contract with the DOD. We selected a site for manufacturing in Ohio and released our first ESG report.

Perhaps most importantly, we made critical progress on certification, effectively completing the second stage in February of last year, and as we announced this morning, we have now become the first eVTOL company to complete the third stage. We delivered on all the goals we set ourselves for 2023 and ended the year continuing to lead our industry on the path to commercialization. These accomplishments are tangible proof of what makes Joby special and they kept us moving steadily towards our goal of launching commercial passenger operations in 2025. During the fourth quarter, the team maintained incredible momentum as we crossed into this calendar year. A real highlight for me was welcoming a team of senior leaders from the FAA to Marina in January.

This visit gave us an opportunity to demonstrate first-hand the maturity of our designs and our production processes as we discussed our certification program with them in detail. This level of positive engagement and collaboration is encouraging and will help to ensure continued US leadership in this new sector. In November, we were honored to demonstrate this leadership by completing the first eVTOL flight in New York City. This was a seminal moment for our company, seeing a Joby aircraft lift off from a Manhattan heliport and complete a flight against the backdrop of the New York City skyline was quite literally a dream come true for me, and it moved the needle. In front of the local community, Mayor Adams, and key stakeholders, we were able to demonstrate the incredibly quiet acoustic footprint of our aircraft and the opportunity presented by our technology to improve city mobility.

Seeing really is believing and I'm so proud of the team that was able to make this happen. It's just another example of the tangible real-life progress we're able to demonstrate at Joby day in and day out. Our flight was followed by a commitment from the city to electrify the site and bring air taxis to one of the most iconic heliports in the world. A few weeks before that flight, we were pleased to welcome Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, and representatives from the Economic Development Corporation of New York and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to a community event in Brooklyn, where we highlighted our shared ambition to deliver air taxi service in New York. We continue to work closely together to realize opportunities at Delta's hubs, at JFK, LaGuardia, and LAX.

And over the last few weeks, we've announced key partnerships in the New York City region to support the installation of charging infrastructure. We've also announced partnerships with Clay Lacy to support the development of our LA Network with Nomura to support our Tokyo Network, and most recently with Skyports to build infrastructure in Dubai. Working with these partners, we plan to install our global electric aviation charging system or GEACS, the first charging system designed specifically for aviation, which supports the safe and efficient operation of all electric aircraft under development today. In November, we released the specification of GEACS to the industry to accelerate the commercialization of emissions-free aviation technology.

But the most significant commercial development of the quarter came in December when we signed an agreement with the Government of Dubai to launch an air taxi service in the Emirate. Announced last week at the opening of the World Government Summit, this is a landmark agreement that delivers on all three ingredients required for the successful launch of an air taxi service in any market, a definitive path to operations, well-placed infrastructure supported by dedicated partners, and an aircraft with the capacity and range to deliver meaningful customer journeys. The agreement grants Joby exclusive rights to operate air taxis in the Emirate for six years and includes financial support for initial operations. The Government of Dubai wants this service to be the first in the world, and their actions certainly reflect that ambition, with support from the very highest levels of government and a regulatory pathway that builds on FAA processes that allows for operations ahead of achieving type certification in the US.

This is a remarkable opportunity for any eVTOL operator, and we're proud to have demonstrated to the Government of Dubai that Joby is the best position to deliver this service. It's a definitive tangible partnership that provides another path to delivering on our goal of starting commercial passenger service in 2025. That commitment to delivering real progress and results is exactly what we will continue to do this year. In fact, we've already started. Last month, we received our Part 145 Repair Station Certificate from the FAA. This approval lays the foundation for us to carry out maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for our future fleet, which is a core part of our vertically integrated approach to commercial operations. And just this morning, we announced that we have become the first eVTOL company to complete stage three of the FAA certification process, an incredible milestone that Didier will speak more about in a moment.

With the first three stages behind us, this year we expect to make steady progress on stage four as we expand our four-credit testing across more and more of the aircraft. In addition to continuing our leadership position on certification, we expect to achieve a number of milestones this year. We expect to reach a production run rate equivalent to one aircraft a month by the end of the year as we continue to ramp production in support of certification and commercialization. We plan to break ground on our expansion in Marina and begin component manufacturing in Dayton. We will commit at least two more aircraft to the Department of Defense as part of our existing contract. And finally building on the excitement we brought to New York City in November, we plan to extend our flight exhibition series to additional key markets.

We believe these are the right milestones to ensure Joby's continued leadership in the sector. While we aren't blind to the challenges ahead of us, we believe that we are best positioned to succeed with the strongest balance sheet, the best team in the industry, and most important, a laser focus on delivery. Thank you for your continued support and over to Didier to discuss our progress in more detail.

Didier Papadopoulos: Thanks, JoeBen. I'd like to add my own appreciation for the Joby team and everything they've achieved over the 12 twelve months. It's been a remarkable period and one that's been central to keeping us on track to launch commercial service in 2025. 2023 was an incredible year for Joby, and this year we are already off to a strong start with the news we shared this morning that we are now the first eVTOL company to complete the third stage of the FAA certification process. This is the result of years of hard work, and in 2023 alone we had nearly 3,000 pages of CERT documents accepted by the FAA. This is truly an incredible milestone and I want to take a moment to underscore what it means. Across every part of our aircraft program, we can confidently proceed into submitting test plans and conducting for-credit tests in stage four.

That includes the path we'll take to certify all of the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems of our aircraft, and the program-wide approach to software, cybersecurity, noise and human factors. From the carbon fiber composites to the metallics, the flight electronics to the control systems, the batteries to the electric propulsion systems, and much more, we now have a well-defined path to certification. I've been part of many aviation certification programs and this is truly an incredible milestone for us. We continue to lead the industry towards certification because of so much hard work by the Joby team, our partners, and by the dedicated FAA staff who have worked closely with us for many years to reach this point. Now our focus is fully on stage four, where we continue to ramp up our FAA for-credit testing efforts.

Last quarter, we completed 30 for-credit pathfinder tests. 24 of these tests covered four electronic components, each from a different functional area on the Joby aircraft. The other six were related to our materials and processes, the building blocks for our aircraft structure. Through these pathfinder tests, we're validating our approach to testing across each area of the aircraft, ensuring our testing methods are accurate and efficient before rolling them out more widely. Those 30 tests completed in Q4 put us in a great position to complete hundreds of for-credit tests across our structural materials and flight electronics over the course of this year. We're also beginning to move up the pyramid to larger structures and systems. With the acceptance this past quarter of our test plan for the tail static load tests, we're now building our first FAA conforming tail structure to begin FAA for-credit testing.

We will continue to see this progress stack up each quarter as we put more and more points on the board with the FAA. What you won't see reflected in our progress chart is all of the work the team is doing, working directly with the FAA to progressively prepare us for success at the top levels of the aircraft pyramid, testing at the integrated system level and at the aircraft level. Last year, a lot of our interactions with the FAA was getting their hands on documentation such as CERT plans and system reviews. This year, it's progressively more about FAA hands on the actual aircraft systems. With all of our aircraft certification plans accepted, we're able to map out dozens of upcoming visits with the FAA, focused on dry-running our system level and aircraft level tests.

This is the heart of the certification process. It's about Joby and the FAA working together at our simulators, in our integrated test lab, and at our many other test facilities to practice and perfect our testing approach in advance of for-credit testing so that when we're ready to do it for-credit, we already know we're going to get perfect marks. Our government partnerships also play a key role in these early tests. This week, our team at Edwards Air Force Base is working with the Air Force and the Navy to conduct High-Intensity Radiated Field, or HIRF testing on the entire aircraft. HIRF testing is a key part of any aircraft certification program. It verifies that onboard electronics equipments can withstand the levels of electromagnetic interference they are expected to encounter while in operation.

We run HIRF tests routinely at our facility in San Carlos at the component level, but we will also be required to carry out HIRF testing on the full aircraft as part of certification and that's exactly what we are validating right now at Edwards. This test is an example of the incredible access to facilities and expertise that we gained through our partnership with the government, similar to the acoustics testing we conducted with NASA in 2021 and the wind tunnel testing we completed last year at the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex. It's also a great illustration of how our work with the DOD can accelerate the certification process, helping us to prepare to do this test for FAA credit down the line. And this is exactly the type of testing that will support the landmark deal we announced last week with the government of Dubai to launch the world's first air taxi network in a premier global city.

The regulatory framework we have agreed to with the Dubai General Civil Aviation Authority builds upon FAA standards, using much of the same test data that we're submitting to the FAA for review, but with a more expedient path to market. We'll accomplish this by using testing and analysis that we were already planning on completing as part of the FAA certification process, alongside a high level of regulator oversight and an ongoing review process to ensure safety for early operations. In other words, it builds on existing work to get us to market sooner and allows us to learn along the way. It's a win-win situation that doesn't add significant additional certification burden to our team. As well as progress on certification, we've been hard at work preparing for future operations, from our exhibition flights in New York City to completing a series of precision landing tests with the FAA.

This test campaign was a sight to behold. The team flew 31 times in just two days, with three different pilots on board to demonstrate the precise handling qualities of our aircraft. This showcase of our aircraft performance was critical in demonstrating to the FAA that we have the same infrastructure requirements as similarly sized helicopters. This confirms what we already knew, that we will be able to use existing infrastructure, such as the downtown Manhattan heliport and our partner HHI's heliport just across the Hudson River in Kearny, New Jersey. Additionally, the data we shared with the FAA through this testing will help inform the design guidance they are finalizing for future vertiports, one of the many areas where Joby is not just leading, but defining the industry.

Another area where we're defining the industry is understanding how to integrate an air taxi service into the airspace around major cities and airports. Just before the end of the year, we announced the completion of a series of airspace simulations with NASA, focusing on the complex airspace near Dallas-Fort Worth. With real pilots and air traffic controllers playing their role, the Joby-NASA team simulated scenarios with dozens of Joby aircraft aloft at the same time alongside existing airport traffic. During the simulation, air traffic controllers were able to integrate up to 120 eVTOL operations per hour, arrivals and departures, from DFW Airport's central terminal area. This seminal exercise demonstrated that we're able to operate air taxi services in some of the busiest airspace using the tools available to traffic controllers today.

This is a remarkable proof point as we prepare for operations in markets around the world. And this future begins on our manufacturing lines. I personally get so much energy from spending time in Marina and San Carlos, where you can really see production ramping up every week. Last year, we built hundreds of flight electronics units and thousands of composite parts. We now have one aircraft in final assembly and two more aircraft being assembled right behind it. The team is cranking out parts for numerous aircraft to follow and to support company and for-credit testing. By the end of the year, we will be building at a run rate equivalent to an aircraft a month. And as we expand in Marina and bring online facilities in Dayton, Ohio, our production rate will continue to accelerate to support commercial service.

We now have four FAA conforming assembly lines and plan to conform more over the course of 2024, laying the groundwork for expansion of our for-credit testing and receiving our production certificate soon after our type certification. Finally, I want to take a moment to emphasize the importance of the GEACS charging interface our team has developed. This technology has been more than a decade in the making. The Joby team has built and flown multiple generations of eVTOL aircraft, logging over 30,000 miles that include vertical takeoffs and landings. We've learned just how important it is to have the right charging and thermal conditioning systems in place to support rapid operations and maximize battery life. We took on the hard challenge of designing and building the first-ever charging system that actively cools the vehicle's batteries, resulting in a dramatically more performant aircraft and higher tempo operations than achievable with an off-the-shelf EV charger.

In November, we shared the specifications of the GEACS with the industry to move all of us closer to a world where quiet, clean aircraft are commonplace, and we're actively working with a number of electric aircraft developers to ensure the chargers we plan to install with our partners around the globe will work for everyone. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, on certification, on manufacturing, and on preparing for commercial operation, but we have the best team and the right strategic approach, and we will continue to deliver as we always have. On that note, I'll hand it off to Matt to discuss our financial results.

Matt Field: Thanks, Didier, and good afternoon, everyone. We ended 2023 with cash and short term investments totalling slightly over $1 billion. With the strongest balance sheet in the industry, we are able to support our leading position in certification and manufacturing while at the same time capitalizing on the opportunities that JoeBen and Didier highlighted, expanding our capacity, broadening our base of operations with the Department of Defense and investing in the early stages of commercialization. Looking back at the fourth quarter of 2023, we incurred a net loss of $115 million, reflecting a loss from operations of about $128 million, offset by interest and other income of $13 million. Our net loss compares to a net income in the third quarter, with the difference explained by the non-recurrence of the favorable revaluation of our warrants and earnout shares.

Our operating expenses were largely flat over the quarter, reflecting higher spending on staffing and certification activities, offset by a lower accrual for stock-based compensation compared with the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter, we recognized our first revenue as a company, totaling $1 million. This revenue represents consideration received for providing early government-directed flight operations conducted in Marina, California, with our prototype aircraft. The associated costs are called out in our operating expenses under flight services, which represent the direct cost associated with supporting these flights. We've defined this revenue and cost as providing flight services to differentiate it from our long-term air taxi service model, which we expect will look very different.

For example, since we are utilizing a prototype aircraft for these operations, we are not including the aircraft cost in our figures, nor do we have other expected costs like landing fees that would eventually be part of a more traditional revenue and cost of goods sold approach. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric that we reconcile to our net income in our shareholder letter was a loss of $96 million in the fourth quarter. This was about $3 million higher than the prior quarter, reflecting increased staffing and cost to support certification as mentioned earlier. Our adjusted EBITDA loss was just under $19 million higher than in the same period last year, reflecting the growth in our organization and expenses to support manufacturing and certification.

Our global staffing, with more than 1,700 employees, continues to grow at a measured pace as we bring on resources in a deliberate and pragmatic way to support our initiatives at just the right time, with most of our staff supporting our company's certification and manufacturing efforts. In the fourth quarter of 2023, our cash used in operations and spending on property, plant, and equipment totaled $91 million. For the full year, this totaled $344 million, which was below our anticipated spending range, reflecting timing of payments and disciplined choices around our spending in the fourth quarter. As mentioned at the outset, we ended the year with $1 billion in cash and short term marketable securities. As we look to the year ahead, we are excited by the significant opportunities that JoeBen and Didier highlighted, as we continue to garner support for bringing quiet emissions-free flight to market and to execute on certification and manufacturing milestones.

Turning to our outlook for 2024. First, on the top line, while we are not providing detailed revenue guidance for next year, it is important to understand the breadth of our flight programs in 2024. Our revenue this year will be driven by on-base government-directed flights that are part of the contract that we signed with the Department of Defense in April of last year. We will also fly aircraft on-base and in Marina as part of our internal certification and testing programs. We do expect to receive payments from the US government for some portion of these flights as we have in the past, which we account for as contra R&D expense along with other R&D-related deliverables. With one Joby aircraft currently at Edwards and a second expected to be delivered this year, our government-directed flights will show up as revenue similarly to what we recorded in Q4.

However, the agreed payments for our earliest directed flight operations, which we completed last year, were higher than what we will record for on-base operations, which reflects the progressive maturity of the aircraft and our operations. Consequently, our fourth quarter 2023 revenue should not be presumed to be annualized into this year. Additionally, our on-base flight hours are expected to be lumpy as we find the right cadence with the Department of Defense with our first on-base operations. For example, our aircraft at Edwards has been undergoing testing in the first quarter, as Didier described earlier, so we do not expect meaningful revenue in this quarter. In total for the year, the overall impact to our cash from our first on-base operations is expected to be negligible, which is consistent with our plan.

As we have explained in the past, the more timely benefits we expect to gain from this early engagement include operational learnings, which will pay dividends into the future as we build both our government and commercial service businesses and the opportunity to showcase our aircraft's features and capabilities to a broad array of potential future government customers. From a spending perspective, we expect growth in our certification, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities to result in the use of cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments of approximately $440 million to $470 million. This increase compared with 2023 includes continued staffing growth and the production of additional aircraft and parts as Didier discussed earlier.

We also plan to expand our manufacturing facility in Marina, California, breaking ground on a building that more than doubles our footprint in Marina to support flight training, aircraft storage, and expanded manufacturing processes. This is expected to provide sufficient space to more than double our annual production capacity at this site, giving us the option to scale up to 25 planes per year to support early market operations while we bring up our Ohio facility. I'd like to thank the State of California who approved a $9.8 million CalCompetes grant in November and thank our local community partners who supported our application. This grant will offset a substantial portion of the building cost. As we discussed last quarter, we are planning to add manufacturing capacity in Dayton, Ohio, the birthplace of aviation.

We have agreed to the location for our initial manufacturing operations and are days away from closing on the facility purchase. After interior improvements and the installation of machining equipment, this facility will start building parts to support production and aircraft assembly in California. We are grateful to our state and local partners in Dayton, Ohio for their support with incentives totaling up to $325 million, a portion of these incentives will offset much of our planned investments at this first site starting this year. With these investments, you can expect our capital expenditure to increase significantly relative to the $31 million we spent in 2023 as we build out our facilities to support aircraft production. This strategy of supporting initial production and certification from our San Carlos and Marina facilities and a stepwise systematic scaling in Dayton, reflects our rational measured approach to manufacturing and spending.

It gives us optimal flexibility to incorporate learnings from the production floor while we proceed through the certification process. It also demonstrates the maturity of the organization to prevent overcommitting investments and resources while we certify, build and commercialize this new form of transportation. In summary, 2023 was a year of notable achievements from progressing certification, the rollout of our first production aircraft, first flights with a pilot on board, first urban exhibition flight in New York City, the delivery of our first aircraft to a customer, and our first revenue, and 2024 is off to a fast start, as you've heard both on the certification front with the completion of stage three of our certification process and the signing of a definitive agreement to launch exclusive air taxi services in Dubai.

We are excited by the year ahead and the opportunities we see as we continue to lead our industry towards commercialization of this revolutionary technology. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, would you please instruct participants on how to ask questions?

