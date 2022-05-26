U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    +30.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,308.00
    +232.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,010.50
    +68.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    +20.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.12
    +0.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.09
    -1.36 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1300
    -0.1110 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,080.45
    -341.99 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.44
    -36.56 (-5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.27
    +2.52 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Joby Aviation secures certificate to operate commercial air taxis

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Joby Aviation -- the publicly-traded electric air vehicle company with a current market cap of $3.1 billion -- has received the necessary certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin on-demand commercial air taxi operations, the company said on Thursday.

While it's a significant milestone that puts Joby closer to its stated goal of launching its electric aerial ridesharing service commercially in 2024, the startup still has a ways to go until it can ferry passengers in its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

Joby has only built two prototype vehicles and wouldn't share with TechCrunch how many it intends to build and deploy for its initial launch. Additionally, the Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate received this week is only one of three FAA certifications the company will need to actually operate its eVTOLs as air taxis across the United States -- the other two are a Type Certificate and a Production Certificate.

That said, Joby recently acquired Avionyx, an aerospace software engineering firm with a long track record of helping aviation companies secure FAA certifications. And in March, Joby said it would work with CAE, an aviation trainer, to develop and qualify flight simulation training devices so commercially rated pilots can train to fly eVTOLs.

“The procedures we’ve prepared lay a foundation for our future eVTOL operations," said Bonny Simi, head of air operations and people at Joby and one of the company's FAA-approved pilots, said in a statement. "Over the coming months, we will use our Part 135 certificate to exercise the operations and customer technology platforms that will underpin our multi-modal ride-sharing service, while also refining our procedures to ensure safe and seamless journeys for our customers."

Joby Aviation evtol aircraft in the sky
Joby Aviation evtol aircraft in the sky

Joby Aviation eVTOL aircraft prototype. Image Credit: Joby Aviation

In other words, Joby will start testing out the back end technology needed to operate what will be an Uber-like ride-hail service in the sky, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. For example, Joby has been building tech that shows pilots where their next ride will come from, similar to how Uber drivers can see who they'll be picking up next. Once the consumer app is developed, Joby will start testing it out with employees, a spokesperson told TechCrunch, noting that the company will likely run a customer pilot after that.

Joby would not disclose what test routes it intends to fly on, but the company is currently flying an employee shuttle between San Jose and Marina, California.

While Joby has set up partnerships with South Korean telecommunications company SK Telecom and Japanese airline ANA to launch a commercial air taxi service in both of those countries, the company has its initial launch set for the U.S. Where in the U.S., Joby wouldn't say, but most of its public testing is happening in California.

Joby Aviation eyes Asia and Europe as early markets alongside North America

Initially, Joby will rely on existing infrastructure and underutilized assets like parking garages and helipads for docking air taxis while it works to build out a network of vertiports alongside partners.

Last June, the startup announced a partnership with Reef, one of the country's largest parking garage operators, and Neighborhood Property Group, a real estate acquisition company, to build a network of vertiports, starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and New York.

Joby is also working with Macquarie Capital, an infrastructure asset manager; Signature Aviation, a provider of on-airport private landing sites; and Related Companies, New York City's largest landlord, to develop vertiports in advance of a commercial launch.

Joby intends to run its own app to provide riders with access to its air taxi service, but the plan is for it also to be integrated into Uber's app, and vice versa. The two companies came to this agreement in 2020, when Joby purchased Uber Elevate, the ride-hailing company's moonshot air taxi enterprise, and Uber invested $75 million into the startup.

Recommended Stories

  • Popping wheelies, racing on sidewalks: Could drones help round up rogue ATVs-dirt bikes?

    Drones once again hover over New Bedford City Council discussion of reining in rogue ATV-dirt bike drivers, but questions remain on their use.

  • Soros: Invasion of Ukraine possibly the beginning of ‘Third World War’ that ends civilization

    Philanthropist George Soros said the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of a global war that civilization might not survive. Speaking at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Soros said the international community has been increasingly engaged in a battle between “open society” and “closed society.” He defined open society as one in which…

  • Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: Azovstal evacuation the only positive outcome

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 10:41 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the evacuation of civilians and military personnel from Azovstal and the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol are the only positive outcomes of Ukraine's negotiations with Russia.

  • This Bot Can Accurately Predict Your Race Using an X-Ray. Scientists Have No Idea How It Works.

    Virojt ChangyenchamArtificial intelligence has a racism problem. Look no further than the bots that go on racist rants, or the facial recognition tech that refuses to see Black people, or discriminatory HR bots that won’t hire people of color. It’s a pernicious issue plaguing the world of neural networks and machine learning that not only strengthens existing biases and racist thinking, but also worsens the effects of racist behavior towards communities of color everywhere.And when it’s coupled

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • A timeless bear market rule explains why dip buyers can't get a break: Morning Brief

    Breaking down a classic Bob Farrell maxim that warned of weakness ahead.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

  • Nvidia falls short on guidance, stock down 9% after hours

    Nvidia beat earnings expectations for Q1, but fell short on its estimates for Q2.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending July 31, 2022

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.83 per share on common shares(1) for the quarter ending July 31, 2022, payable on July 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2022.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 28% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 17% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, like those under $10, which offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential. However, in evaluati

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Satellite firm BlackSky lands intelligence contract worth up to $1B

    The contract will mean continued hiring across the company's offices, including for machine learning and artificial intelligence software development in Seattle.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Declaring Dividend?

    Altria is sticking with its full-year profit outlook, and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. Is MO stock a buy now?