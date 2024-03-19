Joe Biden's Intel visit is not the first presidential tour of Arizona's microchip giants

President Joe Biden’s visit to Intel marks his second stop at a Valley semiconductor manufacturing plant, and third time a sitting president made such a trip.

In December 2022, Biden visited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s north Phoenix campus for the “tool in” ceremony. At the ceremony, Biden and TSMC executives also announced the expansion of the facility, growing the investment from $12 billion to $40 billion.

"Arizona is a hub, literally a hub for the technical change that will take place," Biden said shortly after arriving via Air Force One at Luke Air Force Base for the 2022 visit. "This will be an incredible asset to the state of Arizona."

Biden toured the TSMC facility, which was mostly under construction at the time, and spoke to some construction workers at the site.

At the event, Mark Liu, TSMC’s chairman, said the passage of the CHIPS Act encouraged TSMC to expand in Phoenix.

Obama visited Intel in 2012

President Barack Obama visited Intel’s campus in January 2012. At the time, the plant was under construction on a $5 billion expansion. Obama used the visit as a place to emphasize the need for domestic manufacturing.

January 2012: Gov. Jan Brewer created controversy by pointing her finger at President Barack Obama after he arrived at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Obama's visit was remembered for a tense encounter with then-Gov. Jan Brewer, who stuck her finger in the president's face not long after Air Force One landed.

The Obama Administration picked Intel’s campus for the visit because of the amount of construction jobs and permanent jobs that would be created.

“It’s an economy built on the American manufacturing, with more good jobs and more products made in America,” Obama told the Chandler crowd. “It’s an economy built on American energy fueled by homegrown and alternative energy sources that make us more secure and less dependent on foreign oil. It’s an economy built on the skills of American workers, getting people the education and the training they need to be prepared for the jobs of today and ready to compete for the jobs of tomorrow.”

