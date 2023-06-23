Joe Biden's 'spy balloon' remarks a bid to play down China threat for US audiences, experts say

US President Joe Biden's comments earlier this week that an alleged "spy balloon" from China strayed into US airspace without the prior knowledge of Chinese President Xi Jinping may be an attempt to play down China's threat, and to assure domestic audiences as Washington re-engages with Beijing, experts said.

Biden's remarks on Tuesday during a fundraising event in California, in which he compared Xi to a "dictator", were the first from the White House to suggest that the Chinese balloon was off course and not part of a deliberate espionage plot.

The incident in February, in which China had claimed a weather balloon accidentally went astray due to forces out of its control, prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to delay a planned trip to Beijing.

"Don't worry about China. I mean, worry about China, but don't worry about China," Biden said during a fundraiser in California, drawing some laughter. "No, but I really mean it. China has real economic difficulties."

Without elaborating on his views about China's economy, Biden then said Xi did not know about the suspected spy balloon that flew over the US in February.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it, is he didn't know it was there," Biden said. "No, I'm serious.

"That's what's a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States. And he didn't know about it."

Biden's remarks came four months after the incident, during which his senior aides publicly commented about the balloon's capacity to collect key military intelligence from the US.

Blinken, who wrapped up a trip to China earlier this week aimed at resuming dialogue with Beijing, said that the balloon chapter "should be closed".

Experts said they believed Biden's comments on the balloon and China's economy were a bid to play down the perception of a Chinese threat for domestic audiences and to project US strength.

"I think it was meant to reassure a domestic audience that may be under the impression that Washington is giving away too much by going forward with this visit and by re-engaging in dialogue," said Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst for the International Crisis Group think tank.

"It was very much meant to say 'we've got this under control and we came in, in a position of strength'," she said.

But that did not necessarily contradict the framing by the US that China was a pacing challenge, or a competitor wishing to change the international order, she said.

Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations scholar, said Biden's re-election strategy was to portray the US as stronger than China, as some Americans doubted the country's strength.

"The message was that the US got stronger under his administration while China - under his leadership - got weaker competing with the US.

"Just after he had just sent a secretary of state to China to build guard rails, he collapsed them himself."

After Biden's "dictator" comment - made just a day after Blinken's diplomacy trip - China's top envoy protested to senior officials at the White House.

But Tok Sow Keat, a lecturer specialising in Chinese foreign relations at the University of Melbourne, said China hardliners in the US were unlikely to be convinced by Biden's attempt to play up US strengths, adding that it could have been another Freudian slip from Biden, who once called himself a "gaffe machine".

"If you're looking at the hawkish people around, I don't think they are truly convinced by the whole narrative anyway, because the assumption is that the Republicans will do a better job at defence than the Democrats."

Tok said Biden was playing a "very delicate balancing act" between keeping up with China as a rising power and maintaining a viable relationship with Beijing.

"To have a workable relationship with China, it is necessary for Biden to make sure that he can placate the American voters that things are all moving along just fine."

