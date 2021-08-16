U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2520
    -0.3180 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,131.05
    -609.18 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Joe Griffin Explains the Secret to Financial Management for Doctors and High Net Worth Individuals

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·4 min read

Joe Griffin, the CEO of TrueNorth Wealth and a financial advisor, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.

Joe Griffin was interviewed on the Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.

Joe Griffin, the CEO of TrueNorth Wealth and a financial advisor, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.
Joe Griffin, the CEO of TrueNorth Wealth and a financial advisor, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.
Joe Griffin, the CEO of TrueNorth Wealth and a financial advisor, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.

Beverly Hills, California, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this interview, Joe Griffin, the CEO of TrueNorth Wealth, explains his mission as he leads a team of financial advisors for doctors, surgeons and other high-net-worth clients, helping them build and secure their wealth.

Listen to the full interview of Joe Griffin with Adam Torres on Mission Matters Money Podcast.

How Did the Journey Start?

It’s not an easy task to lead a company; it requires maturity, wisdom, good judgement and a host of other key characteristics. Joe Griffin worked a variety of jobs over the years, and an array of opportunities converged to bring him to where he is now. He admonishes people to keep challenging and pushing themselves to find the path that works for them, building on the opportunities life offers, working to create opportunities that may not be readily available “today” and making wise choices along the way. "Over time, you have to gauge whether the company, and your position, is a hero or a zero. You have to exercise wise judgment, and be realistic about your situation. Either work hard and wisely to move and grow with the company, or recognize there is no opportunity, and plan accordingly,” shares Joe.

TrueNorth Wealth

TrueNorth Wealth was founded in 2006 by Marty Watkins with a mission to put its client's needs above profit. In other words, the fee-only company focuses more on the client's interest than its revenue. TrueNorth’s compensation structure supports that notion.

The company deals with high-net-worth clients such as doctors, executives, and business owners; helping them with all things financial and tax planning by tailoring individualized strategies for each client. 35 years of serving these high-net-worth individuals and families has produced lots of valuable experience. One of the primary benefits of TrueNorth’s abilities is tax planning. Nearly every high-net-worth client the company serves has benefited tremendously from
TrueNorth’s capacity to jump in and deploy intelligent and ethical strategies that can reduce one’s tax liability. “Based on the amount of tax most of our clients pay, these types of adjustments make a tremendous difference to our clients, who often are paying about 50 cents on the dollar or more in taxes,” Joe says.

Joe attributes TrueNorth’s success to its motto: To ensure that clients and their requirements and needs do not suffer at any cost. When you sign up with TrueNorth, Joe explains, his team makes a point of maintaining transparent communication, and relying on a standardized process that ensures that each component of a clients financial life is reviewed and planned for.

TrueNorth Wealth has a refreshing work environment where every employee is given an opportunity to discuss their point of view. In that environment, employees grow comfortable discussing their problems, opinions, viewpoints and goals. "A respectful and open way of communication can change the dynamics and culture around your office", Joe shares.

What Products Does TrueNorth Wealth Provide?

TrueNorth Wealth offers complete financial planning and money management strategies. This includes insurance policy review to ensure clients are properly covered, as well as educating high-net-worth individuals about the ebb and flow of the market, guiding them to invest their money in the right place so they remain largely unaffected by market volatility.

How Can the Company Help Doctors/Surgeons?

When asked if there’s anything unique about working with doctors and surgeons, Joe says, “ Physicians have all sorts of insurance policies, and often there are “blind spots” that we can highlight and improve. Combine all of that with intelligent tax planning and academically sound financial planning, and you end up with a level of service that TrueNorth Wealth clients really value! When physicians have a successful financial situation, it is also suitable for society.”

Physicians generally have a more complicated tax bill than most. So, it’s advantageous to have experts on hand offering proper strategy to minimize tax burdens and ensure fair results from all the care and hard work doctors put into their practices. Think of what each client ends up paying in taxes on their last dollars earned! It is not insignificant, and there are intelligent adjustments that high-net-worth individuals can deploy.

If you're a high-net-worth individual looking for a better way to manage your finances and taxes, connect with TrueNorth Wealth today and get your customized plan.

About

TrueNorth Wealth’s financial advisors have more than 40 years of combined experience in financial planning, investment advice, and tax counseling services for individuals, corporations, small businesses, estates, trusts, 401(k) pensions and profit sharing plans, and institutional clients.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com PR Service for Podcasters.

KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling.

T: 972.437.8942


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Tesla falls on autopilot probe, Walmart earnings preview, Sonos jumps on patent case win

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • Elon Musk’s SolarCity Trial Nears Conclusion With $2 Billion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was acting as a proper chief executive officer as Tesla Inc. weighed the purchase of power provider SolarCity in 2016, his longtime ally and fellow Tesla director Antonio Gracias told a judge.A two-week trial over the billionaire CEO’s role in the $2 billion transaction wrapped up on Monday, and now Judge Joseph Slights III must decide whether Musk -- who was the solar company’s chairman and largest shareholder at the time -- properly removed himself from the deal to avo

  • How investors could pose as a headwind for Moderna

    Hartaj Singh, Oppenheimer Analyst,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance to discuss downgrading Moderna earlier this month, future outlook on the stock, and questions around booster shots.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.