Joe Rogan issues a dire warning about artificial intelligence — after a fake version of his podcast was created 100% through AI technology. Use these 3 stocks to capitalize

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan has issued a warning about artificial intelligence after a fake — but very realistic — version of his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" was published online.

The fictional episode — generated with the help of AI chatbot ChatGPT — was published on YouTube in April.

It depicts a conversation between Joe Rogan and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, with a disclaimer that the “ideas and opinions expressed in the podcast are not reflective of [their actual] thoughts.”

“Let me tell you folks, this is some next-level stuff we've got going on here today,” the AI-generated Joe Rogan says. “Every single word of this podcast has been generated with the help of ChatGPT ... I am not the real Joe Rogan … this is purely fiction.”

The real-life Rogan was ill at ease after the episode dropped. He tweeted: “This is going to get very slippery, kids.”

The Joe Rogan AI Experience was “intended as an exploration of the capabilities of language models” — and it certainly achieves that.

If you’re interested in capitalizing on this trend, here are three AI plays in today’s stock market.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft is heavily involved in the AI boom. The tech giant has been an investor in OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, since 2019.

In January, Microsoft announced an extension of its partnership with OpenAI through a “through a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment.”

The online search market has experienced significant disruption in 2023, with the launch of several competing AI chatbots. In February, Microsoft launched Bing Chat, which runs on ChatGPT-4 technology.

After a shaky start — with the accuracy of its findings being called into question — Bing Chat has been in heated competition with Google parent company Alphabet’s AI chatbot called Bard — and both bots are up against the original ChatGPT.

Microsoft enjoyed a strong first quarter of the year, with its revenue increasing by 11% to $50.12 billion. Over the past 12 months, Microsoft shares have climbed nearly 26%.

Upon announcing its latest financial results, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “In a world facing increasing headwinds, digital technology is the ultimate tailwind."

"In this environment, we’re focused on helping our customers do more with less, while investing in secular growth areas and managing our cost structure in a disciplined way."

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia creates microchips that power AI software and services, with a focus on business solutions.

"AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI.”

The Santa Clara-based chipmaker has been touted by some of America’s financial giants including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Barclays as a top AI stock for 2023.

While Nvidia’s revenue for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year of $7.19 billion is down 13% from the year before, it's up 19% from the quarter before and the company’s stock is up 174% so far in 2023.

In October 2022, Nvidia announced a multi-year partnership with Oracle, giving the cloud computing company access to Nvidia’s full AI platform, including chips, systems and software.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a key competitor to Amazon Web Services. The e-commerce giant Amazon is another AI stock worth considering, as it uses the technology in its online store and via Alexa, the virtual assistant in Echo devices.

With that in mind, analysts are expecting big things from this player.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe is an American multinational computer software company, headquartered in San Jose, California.

The tech company had a strong start to 2023, achieving record revenue of $4.66 billion in the first quarter.

And Adobe shares have risen 30% since the start of the year — holding it steady as a top tech stock pick for many analysts.

In September 2022, Adobe acquired the design platform Figma, which expanded its suite of essential designer tools.

Last year, the company announced new AI and machine learning capabilities in its Experience Cloud product, a marketing and analytics suite, and it continued its journey into generative AI, which enables people to prompt technology to create text, images, or other media.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.