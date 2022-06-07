U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Joerns Healthcare Introduces Respiratory Telehealth Services Through rtNOW Partnership

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and FRANKENMUTH, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a healthcare technology and equipment services company, announced the addition of consulting telerespiratory services to its portfolio through an exclusive agreement with rtNOW.  Joerns will initially leverage the respiratory services of rtNOW, which include registered, certified respiratory therapists to provide remote tele-connected delivery for proper device/therapy setup, ongoing use and troubleshooting for caregivers and clinicians along the clinical pathway.  The inclusion of the rtNOW telehealth capability complements the existing BioIntelliSense remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution that is part of Joerns first-in-class Connexio™ platform.

rtNOW brings unique and comprehensive capabilities to the respiratory care field and has quickly been recognized as a leader in delivering clinician education, patient support and device training from their remote learning and support portal.  Users can connect directly from anywhere with a respiratory therapist by simply clicking on a provided link. The rtNOW platform uses high quality video via a proprietary HIPPA compliant link, allowing a telerespiratory therapist to not only answer questions, but view settings on respiratory equipment, provide just-in-time education, and troubleshoot equipment issues.

"Telehealth has become essential in value-based care. We are excited to continually drive healthcare forward with these kinds of innovative services that empower providers, caregivers, their patients and families at the point-of-care, no matter where that happens to be," said Doug Ferguson, chief strategy officer for Joerns Healthcare.  "rtNOW is another example of a clinical technology solution that Joerns is bringing to market that can be used standalone, or in concert with our other AI-enabled technologies, to help in the transition from a bed-centered care system to a patient-centered care ecosystem. Our partnership with rtNOW brings another powerful tool into our remote patient monitoring offering, allowing the effective and safe care of the patient anywhere."

"We are thrilled to partner with Joerns to provide long-term healthcare facilities with access to our telerespiratory therapists," says Curt Merriman, chief sales officer at rtNOW.  "We both have our eyes on the future, and the inclusion of our AI-driven services within their growing technology portfolio provides a cost-effective, turnkey, and scalable solution, further simplifying the experience for their customers."

About rtNOW
rtNOW is a unique telehealth service directed at empowering respiratory care for HME companies and in rural and urban healthcare locations in outpatient and inpatient settings. Professional, experienced respiratory therapists provide remote PAP set-ups, home non-invasive ventilator follow-ups, and remote physiological monitoring for patients. Our inpatient telerespiratory therapists assist nursing colleagues with respiratory care knowledge and experience at the bedside. Visit rtNOW.com for more information.

About Joerns Healthcare
Joerns Healthcare is a healthcare technology and equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the technology, professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and over 130 years of expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Joerns Healthcare
Lindy Plummer 
lindy.plummer@joerns.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joerns-healthcare-introduces-respiratory-telehealth-services-through-rtnow-partnership-301562969.html

SOURCE Joerns Healthcare

