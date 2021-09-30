U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3490
    -0.6100 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,684.02
    +2,401.08 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Joget Announces Appointment of Nina Wang as CFO

·2 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., the open-source low-code platform company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nina Wang as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wang has a proven track record of scaling companies from early stages with aggressive growth along with deep international experience. Ms. Wang will be responsible for all financial activities of the Company and optimizing operations.

Joget - Open Source Low Code Platform for creating Enterprise Applications and Workflow Automation. (PRNewsfoto/Joget)
Joget - Open Source Low Code Platform for creating Enterprise Applications and Workflow Automation. (PRNewsfoto/Joget)

Ms. Wang was CFO for SharingOS Inc, a micro-mobility startup company. As one of the four executive management team members, she oversaw all financial activities of the company, including strategic planning, implementation, and operational management.

Prior to SharingOS, Ms. Wang was Vice President/General Counsel for Greencourt Capital, a US subsidiary of a publicly traded company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, focusing on real estate investment and asset management with $600m in total AUM. She oversaw the company's structure design for international transactions, tax planning, investment decisions, investment risk management, and post-investment management. She managed the company's compliance with HUD and FINRA and securities issuance under Rule 506 of SEC Reg. D. She also maintained relationships with investors and provided overseas real estate investment strategies.

Ms. Wang has over 20 years of tax/finance experience as a tax attorney. She worked in finance and tax planning for Lockheed Martin Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation, IBM,

Deloitte Touche, and Thelen Reid & Priest LLP. Ms. Wang has an Honors Bachelor's degree from Nanjing University and earned her law degree in Taxation from New York University School of Law. She is a member of the New York State Bar and a CPA licensed in New York State.

"We are excited to have Ms. Wang joining Joget. The business is at an exciting inflection point and as we continue to grow and transform with customers and partners across the globe, Ms. Wang's 20+ years of experience, knowledge and strategic vision will help strengthen our growth plans and expansion in various countries," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Contact: info@joget.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joget-announces-appointment-of-nina-wang-as-cfo-301389397.html

SOURCE Joget

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes; Infrastructure Bill In Doubt, Tesla, Nio Deliveries Loom

    Stocks closed at lows yet again. Congress averted a shutdown, but an infrastructure bill is in doubt.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City o

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • Why Dole Stock Became a Meme Stock and Jumped 6%

    Remember that you heard it here first: The Dole (NYSE: DOLE) fruit company is now a meme stock. As Marketwatch reported this morning (OK, so I guess you actually heard it here second), "Reddit's 'Apes' have gone bananas and made Dole ... a meme stock." Turns out this morning, momentum traders on Reddit decided that a fungicide-resistant fungus is going to devastate South American banana crops this year, boosting prices on the fruit and fattening Dole's bottom line as a consequence.

  • Trulieve Announces $350 Million Private Placement of 8% Senior Secured Notes

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) today announced that it has received commitments for a private placement of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$350.0 million (the "Offering"). The Notes, which will be issued at 100% of face value, will be senior secured obligations of the Company and will rank pari passu with the senior secured outstanding notes of the Company maturing in 2024. The Notes will bear inte

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.