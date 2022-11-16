U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Joget To Educate Attendees on Citizen Development at PMI Global Summit 2022

Joget
·3 min read

Joget selected to participate in three separate discussions about empowering project managers and citizen developers during the summit

Columbia, MD, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joget Inc. (Joget), the global open-source no-code/low-code application platform provider, today announced that it will be participating in a panel discussion and presenting at two separate sessions at PMI Global Summit 2022, to be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, December 1-3, 2022.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Summit is the Institute’s largest annual gathering of project, program, and portfolio professionals, where 3500 professionals from all over the world take part in innovative talks and learn all that is new in the world of project management.

Josh Silverman, Chief Transformation Officer of Allied Benefit Systems, will be sharing how Citizen Development using Fusion Team has been game-changing, joined by Joget President and CEO Raveesh Dewan. They will be speaking on the topic of "Citizen Development: Project Managers, Prepare for the New Application Era" in the 30-Minute Product Theater session on Thursday, December 1st, from 1:00 PM–1:30 PM.

This session will discuss how citizen development is disrupting application development and creating a new, collaborative environment for enterprises. Gartner predicts that by 2024, citizen developers will build 80% of all technological products. Attendees of this session will learn how project managers can be the change makers to help their organizations successfully adopt citizen development using no-code/low-code platforms to enable the next generation of business outcome-driven application delivery.

Hugo Lim, VP of Customer Success at Joget will lead the next session titled: “Anyone Can Create Applications in 15 Minutes: Wanna See it in Action?” on Friday, December 2 at 10:05 AM in the 15-Minute Product Theater. This session will highlight the key elements of building an application, teach attendees how to partner to efficiently deliver on goals in an ever-changing business environment, and how citizen developers can build business applications rapidly and efficiently using Joget's no-code/low-code platform.

Also on Friday, December 2, Joget President and CEO Raveesh Dewan will participate in a panel discussion with Jesse Shiah, Co-Founder and CEO, AgilePoint, Matt Hubbard, Head of Operational Excellence, TrackVia, moderated by  Dalibor Ninkovic, Manager Citizen and Developer, PMI. This one-hour panel session will explore what problems can be solved using the citizen development approach and tools.

During the session, Joget will showcase its DX 8 platform, expected to be generally available next year. With a focus on user experience and governance, Joget DX 8 will further improve the end-user experience while developing applications--aesthetically, securely, and within compliance.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster and more effectively. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source no-code/low-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex applications and automate process flows easily. Joget believes in empowering open innovation, enabling anyone (business users, non-coders, and coders) to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Joget has more than 12,000 community users worldwide and customers that include Fortune 500 companies, government ministries, and agencies, as well as clients from the financial services, aviation, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

 

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Joget 410-658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com Joget pr@joget.com


