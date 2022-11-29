U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.61
    -6.33 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,848.82
    -0.64 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,991.39
    -58.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.96
    +9.99 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    +1.26 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7460
    +0.0430 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4930
    -0.4080 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,440.61
    +266.57 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    -0.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Joget and The HBAR Foundation Partner to Enable No-Code/Low-Code dApp Development on Hedera

·4 min read

The partnership aims to further drive adoption of the Hedera network by making it fast and easy to create distributed applications on the world's greenest public DLT

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, the open-source no-code/low-code application platform company for empowering open innovation, announced the release of the Hedera Ledger Pack for the Joget DX platform in conjunction with a partnership with the HBAR Foundation.

Joget to Enable No-Code/Low-Code dApp Development on Hedera
Joget to Enable No-Code/Low-Code dApp Development on Hedera

Hedera is one of the most widely used enterprise-grade public distributed ledgers, and the only public distributed ledger based on the Hashgraph algorithm. Hedera is a fully open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake, public network for building and deploying decentralized applications. Hedera allows tens of thousands of transactions per second which makes it very attractive to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. Hedera is governed by the world's leading organizations that make up the Hedera Global Governing Council with each Council member running a network node and committed to network innovation, stability, and continued decentralization.

The Hedera Ledger Pack integrates Hedera with Joget DX, enabling users to create apps without coding that interact with the Hedera DLT. With Hedera's unique features and Joget's open architecture, users can now quickly create business applications and dApps that deliver real-world value.

"Capitalizing on Joget's global reach, The Hedera Ledger Pack will make Hedera development accessible to an even broader community of builders. Through this partnership, we are delighted to provide a faster, easier way to craft business applications on Hedera," said Sabrina Tachdjian, Head of Fintech and Payments at the HBAR Foundation.

The integration pack builds on Hedera's Token Service. It facilitates creating accounts, transferring assets (HBAR, native token, NFT), minting/burning tokens, and managing token access. Soon, feature sets will significantly expand on the Topic Service, File Service, multi-sig implementations, reading live ledger data, and more.

"Our goal is to bring the power of no-code and low-code to the blockchain community to make things simpler for innovators and change-makers, empowering them to create applications and take their ideas from concept to implementation without the need for a developer," says Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget. "We are very excited and thankful for the support from HBAR Foundation. This grant will help accelerate the process of building enterprise applications around the Hedera DLT, and more importantly, enable anyone to start building apps with Hedera."

Joget plans to release a Hashgraph-branded no-code/low-code application studio in the near future, which will bring the development of business applications and dApps in the Hedera ecosystem to the next level.

The Hedera Ledger Pack has been released on JogetOSS, an open-source repository for the Joget platform. More information is available at https://www.joget.com/hedera.

Learn how to create a blockchain application using Joget and Hedera.

Connect with Joget on Linkedin

Follow Joget on Twitter and Facebook.

About Joget, Inc.
Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster and more effectively. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source no-code/low-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex applications and automate process flows easily. Joget believes in empowering open innovation, enabling anyone (business users, non-coders, and coders) to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Joget has more than 12,000 community users worldwide and customers that include Fortune 500 companies, government ministries, and agencies, as well as clients from the financial services, aviation, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

About Hedera
The Hedera network is the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About the HBAR Foundation
The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org/.

Media Enquiries:
Email: pr@joget.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joget-and-the-hbar-foundation-partner-to-enable-no-codelow-code-dapp-development-on-hedera-301689362.html

SOURCE Joget

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Intensifies HPC Chip Rivalry With Intel, Nvidia, AMD With Latest Launch

    Amazon.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud-computing unit launched new chips to power the highest-end of computing, supporting weather forecasting and gene sequencing. Amazon Web Services, the largest provider of over-the-internet computing, said it would let customers rent computing power that relies on a new version of its Graviton chips, Bloomberg reports. Peter DeSantis, a senior vice president who oversees most of AWS's engineering teams, said in an interview that the product is a springboard f

  • Is Apple a Must-Own Stock in 2023?

    Every so often, a company comes along and has so much success that many investors end up retiring millionaires by simply going along for the ride. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of those companies. The tech giant has seen success matched by very few in history, and it has been rightfully earned.

  • 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    In fact, all three major U.S. indexes -- the broad-based S&P 500, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, and the blue-chip-packed Dow Jones Industrial Average -- have slipped into a bear market this year. Meanwhile, Block (NYSE: SQ) has seen its share price drop 78%, as traders have mulled concerns about its growth prospects in a weak economy. High inflation is temporary and Block is brimming with potential, and the stock is trading in the bargain bin.

  • Should Tech Investors Be Worried About Apple?

    Today's video focuses on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), how the events surrounding the company are impacting investor sentiments, and finally, my thought process on determining whether this is something I should be worried about as a long-term investor.

  • Amazon’s New Chip Moves AWS Into High-Performance Computing

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit is rolling out new chips designed to power the highest-end of computing, supporting tasks such as weather forecasting and gene sequencing.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Pric

  • Apple Stock Falls After Analyst Warns China Protests Could Reduce iPhone Shipments by 20%

    Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo slashed his shipment estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, citing the protests in China.

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • Elon Musk gutted Twitter’s content moderation team—now he’s worried about ‘tyranny’ if Apple deplatforms him

    The Twitter CEO is ready to go to war with Apple over its App Store policies, but fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is not having Musk’s grandstanding.

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

    Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make BlackBerry® QNX® technology available to mission-critical embedded systems developers for the first time ever in the cloud, significantly reducing time to market for their products.

  • Top Tech Stocks

    Among top-performing tech stocks, Arrow Electronics Inc. provides the best value, Enphase Energy Inc. the fastest growth, and Fair Isaac Corp. the best momentum.

  • iPad Minis are $100 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday and, yes, you need one

    Apple products rarely go on sale!

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Musk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital Relationship

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tumultuous month atop Twitter Inc. has already included firing most of the company’s employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now he’s embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItApple to Lose 6 Million

  • EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope Projects 300% Annualized Revenue Growth

    Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of autonomous security robots, shared its anticipated revenue growth for the next twelve months and looked to broadcast the first video episode in a series titled “Rise of the Robots” today across its social media platforms. What Happened? Knightscope investors frequently inquire about obtaining financial and statistical data on the Company’s progress. “Rise of the Robots” was created to share important Company updates to its investors and tens of tho

  • Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

    Last chance! Get up to 40% off electronics, 70% off clothing and accessories, 40% off toys, and more during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Here's a list of items still in stock.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Out-Performs S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Apple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20 million units short of estimates - analyst

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model shipments could miss market expectations by up to 20 million units in the holiday quarter due to labor unrest at a major Chinese factory, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. Kuo is the latest to flag a hit to the world's most valuable company from protests over pay and strict COVID-19 curbs at the world's biggest iPhone factory, the Foxconn-operated plant in the central city of Zhengzhou. He trimmed his estimate for quarterly iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units, compared with the market consensus of 80 million to 85 million units.

  • Apple stock slides ahead of holidays amid protests in China and supply chain crunch

    Apple is facing one of its biggest operational challenges in years, as protests in China roil the tech giant’s supply chain during the holiday shopping season.

  • Elon Musk's next trick? Picking a fight with Apple

    The erratic billionaire picked a fight with Apple in a series of tweets on Monday, bracing for a battle — or perhaps just another volley of tweets — that would comfortably position the perpetually aggrieved Twitter owner as the David to Apple's Goliath. Musk is now claiming that Apple threatened to "withhold" Twitter from the App Store, implying that the iPhone maker might take action against the social app over changes under its new ownership without offering any evidence. TechCrunch has reached out to Apple for clarification, but for now we don't know if Apple really contacted Twitter over content moderation concerns or something else entirely.