Joget Takes App Development to New Heights with Joget DX 8 No-Code/Low-Code Platform

New UX features, including the Page Composer tool, enable greater end-user personalization, resulting in a more seamless and personalized platform experience.Governance features for maximum security, performance, and quality assurance, enabling efficient management of both citizen developers and pro-developers.

Columbia, MD, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joget Inc (Joget), the open-source no-code/low-code application development platform company with a worldwide presence and customer base, is proud to announce the general availability of its flagship platform, Joget DX 8. This release represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower businesses with a platform to build and deploy enterprise-grade applications at the speed of thought.

Joget DX is the convergence of both no-code and low-code in an open platform, offering a unique combination of simplicity, flexibility, and openness that caters to all developer personas. This latest version primarily focuses on delivering an exceptional user experience (UX) while maintaining robust governance capabilities. With Joget DX 8, non-technical business users, power users, and professional developers can build and deploy applications with greater efficiency, allowing them to focus on delivering a more streamlined and engaging user experience.

The platform's user-centric approach means that businesses can now provide their customers with an enhanced overall experience that is both visually appealing and highly functional. Additionally, Joget DX 8 offers a robust governance framework that ensures enterprise development and security compliance with industry regulations and standards, making it the perfect choice for businesses that require a high degree of security and control over their applications.

"Listening to our community of users has been integral in shaping this latest version. With a focus on accessibility, we have ensured that Joget DX 8 caters to individuals with varying skills and backgrounds while maintaining its position as a leading open-source no-code/low-code platform for business developers and pro-developers alike. We are confident that this release will empower organizations worldwide, and we are proud to be part of this significant moment," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget.

Story continues

Joget DX 8 boasts a beautifully redesigned App Center with added features designed for citizen developers and administrators. Joget DX 8 also introduces App Templates, which allow rapid kickstarting of app development based on pre-existing solutions and Personalized List Views, allowing end-users to customize lists directly from the front-end UI. Joget DX 8 also supports list templates for different visual presentations, allowing data to be displayed using modern, customizable card or list layouts.

With built-in support for Single-Page Applications (SPA), Joget DX 8 dynamically displays page content quickly and easily without reloading the entire page. The UI Builder is expanded with support for Page Components, allowing developers to customize individual pages further and display pertinent information. Joget DX 8 also seamlessly integrates process configuration within the Process Builder, streamlining data modeling by managing data relationships transparently through the Form Builder. Real-time ERD generation enables developers to visualize data relationships with ease.

With automated governance health checks and alerts, Joget DX 8 verifies compliance in critical enterprise areas such as security, performance, and application quality. It includes a performance audit for CPU and memory usage, response times, and database connection utilization to identify potential bottlenecks and resource leaks. Joget DX 8 further enhances platform security by including security audits for user authentication, user interface access, and process participation.

“Joget DX 8 is a culmination of a rigorous journey that involves feedback from our community of users, and our commitment to developing and refining an open platform that enables the democratization of application development,” said Julian Khoo, Chief Technology Officer of Joget. “With Joget DX 8, we want to ensure that everyone has the power to create high-quality applications with speed, ease, and flexibility, without compromising on security and governance."

Joget DX 8 takes the powerful and feature-rich open-source no-code/low-code platform to a whole new level. Its focus on user experience and governance makes the platform even more accessible to users with diverse competencies and backgrounds.

Joget DX 8 is now available for immediate download and cloud on-demand signup.

Connect with Joget on Linkedin.

Follow Joget on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Joget on YouTube

About Joget

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source low-code and no-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex apps and automate process flows easily.

Joget believes in empowering everyone—business users, non-coders, and coders—to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Today, the Joget platform enables organizations and employees to build impactful enterprise apps that address organizational challenges, generate business value, and stimulate innovation across many industries.

Joget has more than 12,000 community users and customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, as well as customers from the finance, insurance, banking, aviation, and manufacturing industries.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Joget +1 410-658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com Media Enquiries Joget pr@joget.com



