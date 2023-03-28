U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,597.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,770.25
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.90
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.90
    +9.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    +0.0300 (+0.85%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.80 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8290
    -0.7260 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,885.71
    -890.77 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.12
    -19.33 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.21
    +1.44 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Joget Takes App Development to New Heights with Joget DX 8 No-Code/Low-Code Platform

Joget
·4 min read

New UX features, including the Page Composer tool, enable greater end-user personalization, resulting in a more seamless and personalized platform experience.Governance features for maximum security, performance, and quality assurance, enabling efficient management of both citizen developers and pro-developers.

Columbia, MD, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joget Inc (Joget), the open-source no-code/low-code application development platform company with a worldwide presence and customer base, is proud to announce the general availability of its flagship platform, Joget DX 8. This release represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower businesses with a platform to build and deploy enterprise-grade applications at the speed of thought.

Joget DX is the convergence of both no-code and low-code in an open platform, offering a unique combination of simplicity, flexibility, and openness that caters to all developer personas. This latest version primarily focuses on delivering an exceptional user experience (UX) while maintaining robust governance capabilities. With Joget DX 8, non-technical business users, power users, and professional developers can build and deploy applications with greater efficiency, allowing them to focus on delivering a more streamlined and engaging user experience.

The platform's user-centric approach means that businesses can now provide their customers with an enhanced overall experience that is both visually appealing and highly functional. Additionally, Joget DX 8 offers a robust governance framework that ensures enterprise development and security compliance with industry regulations and standards, making it the perfect choice for businesses that require a high degree of security and control over their applications.

"Listening to our community of users has been integral in shaping this latest version. With a focus on accessibility, we have ensured that Joget DX 8 caters to individuals with varying skills and backgrounds while maintaining its position as a leading open-source no-code/low-code platform for business developers and pro-developers alike. We are confident that this release will empower organizations worldwide, and we are proud to be part of this significant moment," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget.

Joget DX 8 boasts a beautifully redesigned App Center with added features designed for citizen developers and administrators. Joget DX 8 also introduces App Templates, which allow rapid kickstarting of app development based on pre-existing solutions and  Personalized List Views, allowing end-users to customize lists directly from the front-end UI. Joget DX 8 also supports list templates for different visual presentations, allowing data to be displayed using modern, customizable card or list layouts.

With built-in support for Single-Page Applications (SPA), Joget DX 8 dynamically displays page content quickly and easily without reloading the entire page. The UI Builder is expanded with support for Page Components, allowing developers to customize individual pages further and display pertinent information. Joget DX 8 also seamlessly integrates process configuration within the Process Builder, streamlining data modeling by managing data relationships transparently through the Form Builder. Real-time ERD generation enables developers to visualize data relationships with ease.

With automated governance health checks and alerts, Joget DX 8 verifies compliance in critical enterprise areas such as security, performance, and application quality. It includes a performance audit for CPU and memory usage, response times, and database connection utilization to identify potential bottlenecks and resource leaks. Joget DX 8 further enhances platform security by including security audits for user authentication, user interface access, and process participation.

“Joget DX 8 is a culmination of a rigorous journey that involves feedback from our community of users, and our commitment to developing and refining an open platform that enables the democratization of application development,” said Julian Khoo, Chief Technology Officer of Joget. “With Joget DX 8, we want to ensure that everyone has the power to create high-quality applications with speed, ease, and flexibility, without compromising on security and governance."

Joget DX 8 takes the powerful and feature-rich open-source no-code/low-code platform to a whole new level. Its focus on user experience and governance makes the platform even more accessible to users with diverse competencies and backgrounds.

Joget DX 8 is now available for immediate download and cloud on-demand signup.

Connect with Joget on Linkedin.
Follow Joget on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Joget on YouTube

About Joget

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source low-code and no-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex apps and automate process flows easily.

Joget believes in empowering everyone—business users, non-coders, and coders—to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Today, the Joget platform enables organizations and employees to build impactful enterprise apps that address organizational challenges, generate business value, and stimulate innovation across many industries.

Joget has more than 12,000 community users and customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, as well as customers from the finance, insurance, banking, aviation, and manufacturing industries.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Joget +1 410-658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com Media Enquiries Joget pr@joget.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Touts Artificial Intelligence?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So, is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hindenburg Research Short Position?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

    Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world. Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said. The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Fac

  • US Spy Agency Cyber Chief Warns TikTok Is China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

    (Bloomberg) -- Rob Joyce, the head of the US National Security Agency’s cybersecurity arm, said popular video-sharing app TikTok is China’s “Trojan horse” and poses a long-term, strategic cybersecurity concern. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fi

  • Amazon has a rare deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials

    Never struggle with finding your keys at home by grabbing this rare Amazon deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. Shop the discount today before it sells out!

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • iOS 16.4 is out with bug fixes and a ton of new emoji

    Updates for the Mac, iPad and Apple Watch are also live.

  • Huawei Touts Progress Replacing Chip Design Software Led by US

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.

  • Neptyne is building a Python-powered spreadsheet for data scientists

    Douwe Osinga and Jack Amadeo were working together at Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s venture to build tech-forward cities, when they arrived at the conclusion that most spreadsheet software doesn't scale up to today's data challenges. Data science tools like Pandas and Jupyter Notebooks do, but they tend to be too inaccessible to the layperson -- at least in Osinga and Amadeo's experience. Osinga and Amadeo's solution was Neptyne, an app that uses an AI assistant to help users program spreadsheets without learning how to code.

  • Tested on Ethereum, StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Proofs Are Now Live on Bitcoin

    Zero-knowledge proofs developed by Ethereum scaling firm StarkWare are now making a debut on the Bitcoin blockchain.

  • Nokia (NOK) Upgrades AVA Energy Software for Lower Power Usage

    The improved software from Nokia (NOK) will enable operators to enforce shutdown of idle and unused equipment automatically through specified algorithms.

  • Nintendo's eShop closures are putting generations of games out of reach

    The 3DS and Wii U eShop's closure was inevitable, but still a loss for retro gamers everywhere