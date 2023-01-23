U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,565.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.00
    +22.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.45
    +0.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.55 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5340
    +0.0500 (+1.44%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    -0.41 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2334
    -0.0067 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7750
    +1.2360 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,775.81
    -114.33 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.55
    +35.52 (+7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,792.11
    +21.52 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Johanna Kasper Snider Named CEO at Blue Cypress

·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cypress, a family of companies committed to serving purpose-driven organizations with a focus on professional services and disruptive technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johanna Kasper Snider as its new Chief Executive Officer. Snider brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having spent many years in leadership positions within SaaS and services companies in the association and non-profit space. Snider was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Blue Cypress.

The company's Chairman, Amith Nagarajan, will remain with the company and continue to play an active role in its strategic direction.

"We are thrilled to have Johanna lead our family of companies as CEO," said Nagarajan. "Her track record of success, coupled with her deep understanding of the non-profit space, makes her the perfect candidate to lead Blue Cypress into the future. I look forward to working with her to continue driving growth and innovation for our companies and customer community."

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO of Blue Cypress," said Snider. "Blue Cypress enables leaders in the purpose-driven space by launching and growing SaaS and services companies that help them realize their goals. I'm excited to continue to expand our companies' reach and create positive change for our customers."

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies united by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy. We aim to empower purpose-driven leaders to make a positive impact on the world. We achieve this by launching new brands and growing existing businesses as a part of our evergreen – or long-term – investment strategy. At Blue Cypress, we believe that purpose-driven leadership, collaboration, and innovation are key to making a positive change for good—in businesses, communities, and within individuals. Each family member company is unique in its products, services, and operations, but all are united in serving the purpose-driven sector. Many of our companies focus specifically on the association and non-profit verticals. You can learn more at bluecypress.io.

Our companies include Brightfind, Buzzshift, Cimatri, Clear Path, Elastik Teams, MemberJunction, PROPEL, Rasa.io, Ready North, Sidecar (and digitalNow conference), and Tasio. Our extended family network includes investments in Align, Gather Voices, Impact, the Marketing AI Institute, Matchbox Virtual Media, PropFuel, TRGArts, and UpContent.

Contact Information
Name: Ashley Sams, on behalf of Blue Cypress
Email: 352433@email4pr.com
Phone: (216) 812-3961

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johanna-kasper-snider-named-ceo-at-blue-cypress-301727241.html

SOURCE Blue Cypress

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    With the market selling off over the past year, many stocks are cheaper than they were. However, some stand out because they're ridiculously cheap compared to their peers. Right now, two stocks with absurdly low valuations are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

    Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • 10 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]

  • Institutions own 49% of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares but individual investors control 50% of the company

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50...

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: It’s all About the Guidance

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) will be reporting 2nd quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has seen a marked slowdown in revenue and earnings growth which culminated in quarterly earnings declining year-on-year for the quarter that ended September 2022. The consensus estimate for EPS for the quarter ending December is $2.32. This would reflect a decline of 6.5% from the $2.48 reported a year earlier and a small sequential decline from the first quarter. T

  • ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

    You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income in 2023? Invest $110,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If you want $10,000 in passive income in 2023, it's possible to do so by investing a total of $110,000 in these high-yield dividend stocks. As a BDC, Ares provides financing to small to medium-sized businesses. The company must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2023

    It's important to remember, though, that today's economic troubles and stock market downturn are temporary. Certain growth stocks may suffer in this sort of context. One is a medical technology company that's set to report record earnings.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Alphabet Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Google parent-company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may not have a lot of similarities in terms of the products and services that they sell. Tesla and Alphabet are both high-margin businesses that generate a ton of free cash flow (FCF), which can be used to accelerate investments, keep debt off the balance sheet, repurchase stock, and make strategic acquisitions. Demand for consumer-discretionary products -- like cars, as well as ad budgets -- decline during a weakening economy, and this could impact the growth of Tesla and Alphabet in the short term.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Don’t let the ‘bear market house of mirrors’ fool you, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns of the stock market

    Here's why Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is not biting on the early year gains for stocks. It's all down to earnings that are portending bad news, he says.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Verb Technology joins Genius Group and Helbiz in going after naked short sellers

    Verb Technology Co. Inc. (VERB) a provider of interactive video-based sales apps, has become the latest small-cap company to announce plans to address naked short selling of its stock, among suspected trading violations. The Newport Beach, California and Lehi, Utah-based company said it believes “that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal trading activities, including, among other things, naked short selling and spoofing that may have artificially depressed VERB’s stock price.” “Today we join the fight begun by companies like Genius Group (GNS) Helbiz (HLBZ) and Creatd (CRTD) among others for greater integrity in the capital markets,” CEO Rory J. Cutai said in a statement.

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • AMD Stock Extends Gains On Barclays Upgrade, Price Target Boost

    "AMD's Genoa and Bergamo platforms should drive further share gains versus Intel," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Makes An Interesting Case

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Altria Is Down 20% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    The cigarette maker's stock has pulled back and offers a generous yield, but there are some key risks to consider here.