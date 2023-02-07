U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,930.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,542.75
    +27.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.80
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.52 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.39
    +1.06 (+5.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7740
    -0.8330 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,958.28
    +92.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.54
    +2.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,871.08
    +34.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

JOHANNE SIY IS THE WINNER OF ASIA'S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2023

·4 min read

The acclaimed head chef of Lolla in Singapore will be honoured at the live awards ceremony on 28th March 2023

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filipino chef Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore wins the Asia's Best Female Chef Award for 2023. Siy is the first Singapore-based chef to win the award, voted for by the 300-plus members of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. This accolade celebrates women in gastronomy who push the boundaries of excellence with their skills, techniques and craft.

Filipino chef Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore is named Asia’s Best Female Chef as part of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino &amp; Acqua Panna
Filipino chef Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore is named Asia’s Best Female Chef as part of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 in-person awards ceremony will be held on 28th of March 2023 in Singapore, in collaboration with host destination partner Singapore Tourism Board, marking the first full-scale gathering of Asia's gastronomic community since 2019.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Johanne's understanding of the provenance of ingredients and her flair for presenting cuisine that is produce-driven, alongside mindful inclusions of the culinary traditions she grew up with, make her a worthy recipient of this award."

Siy has been Lolla's head chef since 2020 and led the restaurant to their first placement in the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 at No.75. Lauded for its considered emphasis on produce, seasonality and intentional simplicity, Siy's food spotlights Asian-inspired modern European cuisine with nods to her Filipina heritage. Dishes like crab 'relleno', aligue sauce and kaffir lime feature the 'aligue' sauce from the Philippines —a paste of river crab tomalley and aromatics – which is served within the crab's own shell.

Born in Dagupan, Philippines, Siy's experiences include apprenticing under chefs Eric Ripert (Le Bernardin) and Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud) and a four-year tenure at Restaurant André (Singapore). She spent years enriching her skills in Nordic kitchens, farms and forests with stints at Noma and Relae in Copenhagen, and Fäviken in Sweden.

Siy says: "This is great validation for the hard work my team and I do to better our craft. I am grateful for this platform that enables me to inspire young chefs. I want to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women in our industry, in the hopes that we can thrive by leveraging the symbiosis that a truly egalitarian workforce brings."

JOHANNE SIY IS THE WINNER OF ASIA'S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2023

The acclaimed head chef of Lolla in Singapore will be honoured at the live awards ceremony on 28th March 2023

Filipino chef Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore wins the Asia's Best Female Chef Award for 2023. Siy is the first Singapore-based chef to win the award, voted for by the 300-plus members of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. This accolade celebrates women in gastronomy who push the boundaries of excellence with their skills, techniques and craft.

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 in-person awards ceremony will be held on 28th of March 2023 in Singapore, in collaboration with host destination partner Singapore Tourism Board, marking the first full-scale gathering of Asia's gastronomic community since 2019.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Johanne's understanding of the provenance of ingredients and her flair for presenting cuisine that is produce-driven, alongside mindful inclusions of the culinary traditions she grew up with, make her a worthy recipient of this award."

Siy has been Lolla's head chef since 2020 and led the restaurant to their first placement in the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 at No.75. Lauded for its considered emphasis on produce, seasonality and intentional simplicity, Siy's food spotlights Asian-inspired modern European cuisine with nods to her Filipina heritage. Dishes like crab 'relleno', aligue sauce and kaffir lime feature the 'aligue' sauce from the Philippines —a paste of river crab tomalley and aromatics – which is served within the crab's own shell.

Born in Dagupan, Philippines, Siy's experiences include apprenticing under chefs Eric Ripert (Le Bernardin) and Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud) and a four-year tenure at Restaurant André (Singapore). She spent years enriching her skills in Nordic kitchens, farms and forests with stints at Noma and Relae in Copenhagen, and Fäviken in Sweden.

Siy says: "This is great validation for the hard work my team and I do to better our craft. I am grateful for this platform that enables me to inspire young chefs. I want to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women in our industry, in the hopes that we can thrive by leveraging the symbiosis that a truly egalitarian workforce brings."

Previous winners include Korean chef Cho Hee-sook (2020), Shanghai-based DeAille Tam (2021) and Tokyo-based Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji (2022).

Media Centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/


PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996471/Asia_50_Best_PDF.pdf

 

Asia_50_Best_Restaurants_2023_Logo
Asia_50_Best_Restaurants_2023_Logo

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Recommended Stories

  • Shake Shack's Menu Adds a Surprising (and Fancy) Ingredient

    While luxury ingredients like truffles and wagyu beef can cost thousands per pound due to their rarity, fast-food chains are known to use small amounts to market a "luxury experience" to their customers. Last year, sandwich chain Arby's released the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger that cost $5.99 and was "52% wagyu and 48% sirloin" with a pink center. Iconic New York burger chain Shake Shake had its 2021 Black Truffle Menu with a burger and fries topped with truffle oil from luxury food importer Regalis Foods.

  • 26 of the best restaurants to eat, drink in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

    Here are the 2022 Best of Best winners for restaurants, food and drinks in the Peoria, Illinois, area.

  • A Burger King Menu Brings Back Angry Whopper, Truly Unique Chicken Nuggets

    Burger King boasts cooking its burgers as flame grilled, offering a different burger taste compared to its other fast-food competitors. The Whopper is Burger King's bread and butter, but even with the popular burger being the go-to menu item for a lot of customers, it hasn't stopped Burger King from trying new things with its iconic burger. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has never shied away from trying new and unique flavors on their menu.

  • Jim Cramer Makes a Surprising Admission About Tesla

    The outspoken CNBC host and contributor makes his case when asked which automaker stock he'd rather own.

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Fell 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, presumably responding to a report from Euronews that suggested the prospects for building a hydrogen economy may no longer be as bright as once thought. Citing data from non-governmental organization Global Witness, Euronews noted today that converting Europe's economy alone to run on hydrogen gas would cost 240 billion euros -- and double the cost of electricity for consumers. Over the past few years, predictions for the growth rate of the hydrogen economy have been ... optimistic, shall we say.

  • Tesla Stock Rallies 58% YTD, Top Analyst Says Don't Sell Yet

    Tesla has gained 91% since Jan. 6 bear-market lows, but this Tesla bull just hiked his stock price target.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Why Snap Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying on news that Texas would ban its state agencies from using TikTok, the popular short-form video app considered a close rival to Snapchat. Snap finished the day higher, gaining 9.7% on the news. In the latest sign that incremental pressure was building against TikTok, which is based in China, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a "statewide model security plan" to address vulnerabilities to TikTok and other software.

  • BP profits double to record £23bn after spike in oil and gas prices

    Friends of the Earth says BP’s profits ‘will be yet more salt in the wound for millions of people who’ve struggled to afford to stay warm and well this winter’

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Occidental’s CEO Says Stock Buybacks Take Priority Over Oil Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may redeem Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock this year as the oil giant prioritizes share buybacks over production growth, said Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contri

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Pinterest (PINS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pinterest (PINS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.57% and 0.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • How much will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Interest rates have an even greater chance of rising higher than 5-5.25% in 2023.

  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Take-Two (TTWO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.68% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?