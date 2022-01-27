U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

John A. Anderson Named "Five Star Legend" After Tenth Time as A Five Star Wealth Manager

·2 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Anderson, CLU of Chester, NJ where he resides with his wife Beth and their two children, Jack and Charles, was named a 2022 Five Star Wealth Manager. This is the tenth time Mr. Anderson has been awarded with the prestigious title, making him a "Five Star Legend".

Mr. Anderson is Founder and Managing Principal of Tempewick Wealth Management located in Morristown, NJ which he formed in 2006.

"We're overjoyed to be recognized among the top tier of wealth management firms. No one achieves this goal alone, and I'm no exception. I'm grateful for the support of my loving family and I'm proud of my outstanding team for further solidifying our reputation for offering excellent service and profound understanding of insurance, investments and estate planning," said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson is a Chartered Life Underwriter, with thirty-five years of experience providing income and estate tax planning, pension, and business planning counsel to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, professionals, financial and legal advisors. He is an active member of the Northern New Jersey Estate Planning Council since 2001. Mr. Anderson has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and is a frequent speaker on the topic of trust owned life insurance and estate planning and taxation.

Mr. Anderson developed both the legal and regulatory entities required to distribute insurance derivative products for WR Insurance Agency where he also was President.

From 1994 to 2004, Mr. Anderson was Vice President and Insurance Advisor for the J.P. Morgan Private Bank. At J.P. Morgan, Mr. Anderson worked in tandem with other client advisors to design and implement plans for wealth accumulation, conservation, and transfer using many cutting-edge income and estate planning techniques. From 1985-1994 Mr. Anderson was an estate and pension specialist with John Hancock Financial Services.

Mr. Anderson received a B.S. Degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He received the designation of Chartered Life Underwriter from The American College, and is a member of Finseca, Financial Services Institute, The Million Dollar Round Table-Top of the Table, First Financial Resources, and the Society of Financial Services Professionals.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures. Tempewick Wealth Management is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.

