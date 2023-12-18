John Beattie Bought 85% More Shares In Inotiv

Investors who take an interest in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) should definitely note that the Chief Operating Officer, John Beattie, recently paid US$3.12 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 85%.

Inotiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John Beattie is the biggest insider purchase of Inotiv shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$3.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Inotiv share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Inotiv insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$3.55. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Inotiv insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Inotiv Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Inotiv shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Inotiv (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

